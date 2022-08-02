Star Trek co-stars mourn the passing of ‘pioneering’ actress Nichelle Nichols







American actress Nichelle Nichols, best known for playing Lt. Nyota Uhura on Star Trek, has died aged 89, her family announced on July 31.

Nichols, “succumbed of natural causes and passed away” on Saturday night, her son, Kyle Johnson, wrote on Facebook.

The news of his death was greeted with sadness by those who hailed his role in breaking down barriers and redefining the roles of black actors.

William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk on the show and with whom she shared one of television’s first interracial kisses, said she “has done so much to redefine social issues here in the United States and around the world. the whole world”.

I am sorry to learn of Nichelle’s passing. She was a beautiful woman and played an admirable character who did so much to redefine social issues here in the United States and around the world. I will definitely miss her. I send my love and condolences to his family. Invoice William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 31, 2022

Once upon a time there was a black woman, Uhura, who was the voice that spoke to the whole universe. She showed me and all black girls that black women are truly majestic, amazing and at the center of everything

(Uhura: comes from the Swahili word uhuru, which means freedom)#NichelleNichols TO TEAR APART pic.twitter.com/4rBOxU9K4y Black Mommy Activist, PhD (@kayewhitehead) July 31, 2022

Fellow Star Trek co-star George Takei called Nichols a trailblazer and said he’ll have more to say about her in the coming days.

“For today my heart is heavy, my eyes shine like the stars among which you now rest, my dearest friend,” he wrote on Twitter.

I will have more to say about the pioneering and incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the deck with us as Lieutenant Uhura of the USS Enterprise, and who passed away today at the age of 89. For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shine like the stars among which you now rest, my dearest friend. George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 31, 2022

She had planned to leave Star Trek after one season, but Martin Luther King Jr. convinced her to stay because it was so groundbreaking to have a black woman playing an important crew member at a time when black people fought for equality in American society. .

She went on to star in the first six Star Trek films after the series ended in 1969.

Nichols also helped break down color barriers at NASA, whose leaders were Star Trek fans.

We celebrate the life of Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek actress, trailblazer and role model, who symbolized for so many what was possible. She partnered with us to recruit some of the first female and minority astronauts, and inspired generations to aim for the stars. pic.twitter.com/pmQaKDb5zw —NASA (@NASA) July 31, 2022

After criticizing the space agency for not choosing qualified women and minorities as astronauts, she hired Nichols in the 1970s to help with recruitment.

On Sunday, the agency said it “inspired generations to reach for the stars.”

Among them was astronaut Mae Jemison, who became the first black woman in space when she flew aboard the space shuttle Endeavor in 1992.

In an interview before her flight, Jemison said she watched Nichols on Star Trek all the time, adding that she loved the show. Jemison eventually met Nichols.

Nichols was a regular at Star Trek conventions and events well into her 80s, but her schedule became limited starting in 2018 when her son announced she had advanced dementia.

“She made room for a lot of us. She was a reminder that not only can we reach the stars, but that our influence is essential to their survival. Forget shaking the table, she built it,” Celia Rose Gooding, who currently plays Uhura on Star Trek: Strange New Worldswrote on Twitter.

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ actor Wilson Cruz posted: “Before we realize how #RepresentationMatters #NichelleNichols has shaped him for us. With her presence and grace she has brought to light who we are as as people of color and inspired us to reach our potential.

It’s a sentiment shared by politician Stacey Abrams who posted a picture of her and Nichols and said the actress’ bravery paved the way for many.

One of my most treasured photos – Godspeed to Nichelle Nichols, champion, warrior and formidable actress. His kindness and bravery lit the way for many. May she dwell forever among the stars. #RIPNichelle #Uhura pic.twitter.com/nFXHif8HEC — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) July 31, 2022

Alex Kurtzman, the executive producer in charge of the ongoing Star Trek series, said, “I can’t tell you how many people have told me she’s the reason they became an astronaut, scientist, writer, linguist, engineer, he continues again and again… Thank you, dear Nichelle, for having paved the way.

This article first appeared on DW. Read the original here.