Winged Tatev flies to the Hollywood Bowl





By Janice Onanian McMahon Tatev, an Armenian-New Yorker, a multidisciplinary artist who writes the genre of music and possesses the kind of voice that feels at home in rock, jazz, soul, Armenian folk, classical and pop , reaching ever greater heights. She is a film composer, polyglot, actress, published translator and educator among many other things. His varied musical influences, interests and inspirations come from open-minded people, nature, languages, neurological expansion of the mind, travel, dance and the love that is the fabric of all creation. His wide range of talents weaves a rich and fluid musical experience, unique in its expression and potential. As part of the human community she hopes to create, she entered the Opening Act 2022 competition, where she is currently ranked in the top 15. Winning this competition would result in a once-in-a-lifetime chance to perform at the Hollywood Bowl Concert. She asks for the support and votes of everyone who loves her music and supports her vision!! To help, visit theopenact.com/2022/tatev daily and select the Vote together option or the Free daily vote option (with card confirmation or Facebook login confirmation) to secure their victory! Voting ends August 4. Tatev was born on July 7, 1987 in Armavir, which rests on the valley of majestic Mount Ararat, from whose ancient and fertile volcanic soil arises an abundance of fruits and vegetables. She was brought up by strong and creative parents among the artistic and creative echelons of Armenia. As a child, Tatev was one of the winners of the Do Re Mi contest and was later invited to tour Los Angeles with her counterpart and rising star, Sirusho, when she was just 11 years old. As a teenager, Tatev lived in Yerevan and went to a British-oriented high school while playing jazz clubs with Vahagn Hayrapetyan, Tyoma, Sash and many others until her family immigrated to the United States in 2003. .

