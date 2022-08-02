Over 45,000 Rise and Shine summer learning booklets distributed | Culture & Leisure

CONWAY Arkansas PBS delivered more than 45,000 Summer Learning Power Packets in the first four weeks of Rise and Shine, an extensive educational program aligned with Arkansas academic standards designed to boost summer learning and provide K-5 students with an engaging way to acquire academic knowledge between school years. The series continues on Arkansas PBS weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. until August 12.
Rise and Shine Power Packs are free summer activity booklets for kids that are created in English and Spanish and designed to extend learning beyond the broadcast. Since the program began on July 5, Power Packets have been distributed to families and organizations that reach children in 72 counties across Arkansas. Families and students across the state are encouraged to download Power Packets at myarpbs.org/riseandshine.
Every weekday, students can log on to Rise and Shine for classes led by Arkansas Teachers of the Year and featuring virtual field trips with partners across the state. Field trips for week four include:
Majorette Dancing with Stacia Ward teaches about dance and its importance to the community.
Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville to learn how to make a flying creation step by step by tinkering.
Crystal Bridges in Bentonville to learn about the Canoe of One community and Marshal Islands culture.
Craft Village at the Ozark Folk Center in Mountain View to learn about the different trades and tasks of the pioneer era.
Latinx Theater Project in Fayetteville to learn more about the organization and participate in fun warm-ups.
Field trips for week five will include:
Museum of Discovery in Little Rock to learn about Arkansas’ most misunderstood creatures.
Logoly State Park at Magnolia to learn more about the park and its conservation.
Fayetteville Fire Department in Fayetteville to learn about the firefighter profession and their equipment.
Loving Dog Training: Service Dogs in Cabot to learn what it takes for a dog to become a service dog.
Hampson Archeological Museum State Park in Wilson to learn step-by-step how to make a coil pot and see historical artifacts.
Other special segments throughout the week will include Science with Wendy Weather Balloon, Nutrition Facts with Zach Lunch, Mr. Steve, The Music Man music videos, When I Was a 3rd Grader animated shorts and spelling exercises in Spelling Bs With Benji and Bart.
In addition to streaming, programming is now available on-demand through streaming devices, the Engage Arkansas PBS app, and on the Arkansas PBS website. More information about the “Rise and Shine” program, including Power Packet PDFs for download and the request form to receive printed Power Packets by mail, is available at myarpbs.org/riseandshine.
