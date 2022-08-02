How Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward became Hollywood’s golden couple

In August 1952, a little-known 22-year-old actress named Joanne Woodward sneaked into her agent’s office to escape the brutal New York heat.

Inside, she met an equally unknown, 27-year-old Paul Newman, impeccably dressed in his seersucker suit, with a full head of curly hair and those striking blue eyes that would soon become world famous.

It “looked like an advertisement for an ice cream soda”, Woodward reminded to Today50 years later, adding, “and I thought, ‘Ugh, that’s disgusting.'”

Newman was much more dazzled at first sight and, thankfully, had the opportunity to make a better impression when they both joined the production of a new stage show, “Picnic”, later that year. .

“She was modern and independent,” he recalled in Shawn Levy’s Paul Newman: A Life. “I was shy, a little conservative. It took me a long time to persuade her that I wasn’t as boring as I looked.”

Indeed, any suspicion of Newman’s flawless appearance and supposed monotony quickly gave way to mutual appreciation and affection, paving the way for a union that would serve as the gold standard for all couples who face off together. the unpredictable twists and turns of life.

Paul Newman rides the Whip with his first wife Jackie and their son Scott. Getty Images/New York Daily News Archive/Contributor

Newman, already married, couldn’t suppress his feelings for his co-star

At the time, there was a major hurdle for the two acting on their mutual attraction: Newman was already married and had a young son. He fathered a daughter shortly after “Picnic” opened on Broadway in February 1953, and another daughter arrived the following year.

Newman and Woodward tried to keep their relationship professional. He even set her up with a friend, playwright James Costigan, describing her as “a wonderful girl”. Yet the attractive young comedians couldn’t stay away for long, especially since their burgeoning careers kept them in the same social and professional orbit.

Fresh off the success of her first blockbuster movie someone up there loves me (1956), Newman revealed to his wife, Jackie, that he was in love with Woodward. He soon left their Long Island home, although she refused to end the marriage.

By the time Newman and Woodward were cast as co-stars in The long hot summer (1958), they no longer bothered to hide their romance from the cast, crew, or any other casual observer. Jackie eventually agreed to a divorce, paving the way for the co-stars to wed in Las Vegas in January 1958.

Newman photographing his wife Joanne Woodward in their apartment in Greenwich Village, New York, circa 1961. Getty Images / Photo Researchers / Contributor

Woodward struggled to juggle motherhood and her career

While Newman felt guilty about the divorce, he and Woodward could finally shake off the burden of maintaining an illicit relationship. They quickly settled into the next phase of their lives as Hollywood’s golden couple.

Woodward and Newman with their daughters during the 2001: A Space Odysseyscreening in New York on April 3, 1968. Getty Images/Ron Galella/Contributor

Meanwhile, Newman made the leap from idol actor to movie star with films such as the scammer (1961) and HUD (1963). Woodward, meanwhile, seemed content to slow down her career and raise their growing family; Just a year after winning an Oscar for her performance in The Three Faces of Eve (1957), she gave birth to the first of their three daughters.

But the transition from Oscar winner to motherhood hasn’t been easy for Woodward, who later admitted she’s never been particularly comfortable around children. She always harbored ambitions to make her mark on stage and screen; Lévy writes in A life this she once dug into her husband for being “selfish” after he refused to co-star in one of her favorite projects, both knowing his involvement would guarantee the film’s completion.

Newman eventually reversed course and joined her on what became A new kind of love (1963). Five years later, he made it the focus of his big-screen debut, Rachel, Rachel. Woodward showed she could still pack a punch as a dramatic actress even as she aged out of leading romantic roles.

Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman relax on the beach between races in a scene from the film Winning, 1969. Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archive/Stringer

Newman and Woodward enjoyed working together while advocating separate interests

With Hollywood’s double standards for age and good looks, Newman remained one of the world’s most famous movie stars as he moved through his 40s as Woodward’s trajectory bogged down. The apparent incompatibility between the still manly leading man and his critically respected but lesser-known wife sparked inevitable rumors of a wedding on the rocks, prompting the couple to post a full-page announcement in the Los Angeles Times in 1969 to affirm their commitment to each other.

A life indicates that Newman was having an affair with journalist Nancy Bacon at this time. The couple managed to get through what could have been an irreparable breakdown in their union by flying to England, the site of their honeymoon, for a well-deserved one-on-one.

American actor Paul Newman as racing driver Frank Capua in ‘Winning’, directed by James Goldstone, 1969. Getty Images / Silver Screen Collection / Contributor

Their relationship survived, in part, because each discovered an outside interest in each other that, if not fully understood by the other, at least received the spouse’s approval. For Newman, it was a curiosity for motor racing that blossomed into a full-throttle passion after his time as a driver in 1969. Winner. For Woodward, it was an appreciation of ballet, both as a medium of exercise and as a form of artistic expression, that prompted her to become the godmother of several troupes.

Together they campaigned for political candidates and remained dedicated to their core work, with Newman once again stepping behind the camera to direct his wife in The effect of gamma rays on the worries of the man in the moon (1972). And when it came time to put work aside for the day, the couple retreated to their beloved estate in a wooded section of Westport, Connecticut, which included a treehouse specially set aside for their privacy when the guests were in town.

Aging has brought maturity, but not the dulling of mutual affection

Tragedy struck in 1978 when Newman’s son from his first marriage, Scott, died of an accidental drug overdose.

The news shook everyone in the extended family and seemingly sparked a shift in the couple’s priorities. Together they raised money for the Scott Newman Foundation, which focused on addiction education, and Newman built on an impressive philanthropic record by launching his Hole in the Wall Gang camps for children with debilitating illnesses.

The change was also reflected in their on-screen roles. Newman was now entering the “elder statesman” phase of his career, eventually landing an Oscar for The color of money (1986), while Woodward won an Emmy for playing an Alzheimer’s patient in the TV movie Do you remember love? (1985). They also resumed their longtime collaboration with the Newman-directed, Woodward-titled film. Glass factory (1987) and later co-starred in Mr. and Mrs. Bridge (1990).

Despite the serious nature of their performances, the two maintained a playful appreciation for each other in public. Newman, who once declared his monogamy saying Playboy“I have a steak at home; why go out for a burger? “, again risked the wrath of his wife by comparing it to a bottle of fine wine in a New York Times interview. Later, when Woodward visited her on the set of the 1998 film Duska mischievous Newman took a young Liev Schreiber aside to comment on her sexy side.

Sound bites aside, there were times when Newman simply needed to be in the presence of his life mate. During filming Flambé (1989) in Louisiana, he abruptly called Woodward and asked him to join him. Although she was in the middle of the spring semester at Sarah Lawrence College in New York, hoping to graduate from a long-delayed degree, she dropped everything to head south. “No college degree in the world can compare in importance to missing the person you loved for 31 years,” she noted, per A life.

Newman and Woodward attend Newman’s Own George Awards on May 19, 1999 at U.S. Customs House in New York City. Getty Images/Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor

The couple continued to do joint projects in their golden years

During 2002 Today interviewWoodward mentioned that someone once asked him what their relationship was based on.

“And I said he was very handsome and very sexy and all those things,” she recalled, “and what ultimately remains is if you can make somebody laugh.”

“And I make her laugh,” Newman added.

They also kept the flame alive through their shared passion for the profession that brought them together. Very involved in the local Westport Country Playhouse, they relaunched a production of Our city which leveraged its sold-out showings for a run on Broadway during the winter of 2002-03. They then joined on the Playhouse stage to read love poems for a Valentine’s Day performance in 2007.

The following January, three days after Newman celebrated his 83rd birthday, husband and wife celebrated their golden anniversary. It was a quiet affair for the aging couple, with Newman battling lung cancer and Woodward adjusting to the real-life onset of Alzheimer’s disease, but memorable nonetheless. “I feel privileged to love this woman,” he told a small gathering of their children and friends. “The fact that I am married to her is the joy of my life.”

Newman finally walked out on court nine months later, unable to help his wife at the finish line of her own health battles. While they didn’t quite get the happy ending they — and their fans — were hoping for, they nonetheless left behind the story of a marriage, with all of its glories and imperfections, that was just as monumental. as their respective careers.