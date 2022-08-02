Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10: why was Jeff recast?





Better Call Saul's latest episode was a long-awaited outing from Gene Takovic

Season six of Better Call Saul was fast-paced and exciting, with several major storylines resolved over the course of a few episodes. During episodes 7-9, the character arcs of Lalo, Howard, and Kim were quickly completed, but one loose thread remained – GeneTakovic. Register to our newsletter What to watch Gene is Jimmy McGills alais in the black and white flashforward scenes set after the events of Breaking Bad. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:59.322%"/> Jeff was played by Pat Healy in Season 6 These scenes appeared early in seasons 1–5, showing Gene living a depressing, quiet life working at a Cinnabon in an Omaha mall, but were absent from the season six premiere episode. With episode 10, Nippy, fans were finally treated to a full episode of Gene Takovic – but one of the main characters was recast, in a shocking surprise for fans. What happened in Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10? The episode saw Gene make his way into an old lady’s house in order to meet her son, Jeff. Jeff is the taxi driver who recognized Gene as Saul Goodman in the black-and-white scenes of seasons four and five, as the character previously lived in Albuquerque. In Nippy, Gene sets up an elaborate heist for Jeff, distracting the Cottonwood mall security guard, allowing Jeff to get away with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. After setting up the scam to have Jeff steal high value items and commit a federal crime, Gene blackmails Jeff into silence. Why was the character of Jeff recast? Don Harvey played Jeff in seasons four and five of Better Call Saul but was replaced in Nippy by Pat Healy. Harvey was not fired from the show, in fact he was scheduled to shoot the episode, but filming dates were changed when Bob Odenkirk suffered a heart attack on set. Odenkirk, who plays Saul/Jimmy/Gene had a heart attack while filming a scene for episode nine in July 2021. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.1538%"/> Don Harvey played Jeff in seasons 4 and 5 This put Odenkirk out of action for over a month, necessitating a major postponement of filming. Harvey couldn’t make the new filming dates because they clashed with HBO’s crime drama We Own This City, which he stars in. Harvey plays John Sieracki, a police officer assigned to investigate the gun trail task force. Because Harvey couldn’t do the filming, producers had to scramble to find another actor with a similar likeness, and they landed on Pat Healy. Healy is 11 years younger than Harvey, and production didn’t have time to fix his curly hair, and the show didn’t quite pull it off with the switcheroo, which ironically mirrored an earlier scene from the season. six in which Saul had hired an actor to impersonate Judge Casimiro. Read more What did fans say about the cast? Some fans criticized the personality change Healy brought to the role. One fan tweeted: Jeff the Cab Driver’s redesign in Better Call Saul already looks weird. The other actor (Don Harvey) had a weird and creepy vibe to him that isn’t there with this dude, but still lets see how it progresses. Another said Harveys Jess was intimidating while Healys felt like child’s play. Another added: I missed Don Harvey as Jeff. I love the actor they recast the role with, but Don brought such a creepy vibe to the character that I wanted to see him again.

