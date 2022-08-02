Taapsee Pannu Birthday: Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu! The brave and talented actor continues to impress with his skills





Actor Taapsee Pannu Monday turned a year older. As the actress celebrates her birthday, let’s take a look at her journey in the film industry. Taapsee Pannu has featured in many blockbuster movies, but she is still making headlines for being targeted by online trolls. Monday turned a year older. As the actress celebrates her birthday, let’s take a look at her journey in the film industry. Taapsee Pannu has featured in many blockbuster movies, but she is still making headlines for being targeted by online trolls. The actor was the victim of a brutal trolling. However, she answered all of her haters and trolls with her powerful performances in critically acclaimed movies. Her “never say never” attitude helped her become an established actress in Bollywood, despite being an outsider. Nonetheless, her journey to becoming a famous star was not a walk in the park and she made her way into the Hindi film industry through her courage and perseverance.

Taapsee’s journey so far:



Taapsee started her journey by entering the fashion industry. She participated in Femina Miss India in 2008 at the age of 20 while in college. She started acting after her time in the fashion industry. Taapsee’s step into the game proved to be a game-changer for her. She was first recognized in the film industry before heading to Bollywood. His first film in the Hindi film industry was ”

Chashme Badur,directed by David Dhawan. The film was a commercial success, although it did not receive positive reviews. Taapsee’s best in the industry came with the movie ‘Pink’. The courtroom drama, directed by Shoojit Sircar, received positive responses from all sides, as did Tapsee for his acting. The success of “Pink” propelled Taapsee’s career. Later, she played leading roles in movies like Judwa 2 and Naam Shabana. The actor has also shown versatility in choosing films and roles that are distinct from each other. Currently, Taapsee Pannu is living her dream of working with her model, Shah Rukh Khan. Taapsee and the superstar will be seen together in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. His latest film Shabaash Mithu was released in July. Indian celebrities and their fashion brands Indian celebrities and their fashion brands Salman Khan Being Human by Salman Khan is called a clothing line with a heart. Sold in several countries. Anouchka Sharma Her NUSH fashion line reflects her personal style and offers comfortable styles with original prints. Deepika Padukone Deepika has her fashion brand “All About You” on Myntra. Design collaboration with Carlin and Myntra. Virat Kohli Captain Virat Kohli’s Wrogn fashion line specializes in men’s clothing and accessories.

