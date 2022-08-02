The Hollywood Farmers’ Market was canceled due to an incident with an active shooter





On July 31, the Hollywood Farmer’s Market A favorite weekly stop for chefs and restaurants to stock up on fresh produce has been canceled due to a police confrontation with an individual throwing objects and firing guns from a balcony in the 1600 block of Cosmo Street (one block from where the Sunday market takes place). According to NBC4, the man was taken into custody shortly before 11 a.m. by a SWAT team. The market posted on its Instagram that all staff and vendors were unharmed. The incident is still under investigation. A visual love letter to the Los Angeles food scene Los Angeles-born musical artist Meija (aka producer and songwriter Jamie Sierota) pays tribute to Los Angeles and its food scene in the video for his new single No more excuses. The video, released last week, features Randys Donuts, In-N-Out, Pinks Hot Dogs, Norms Diner, Canters Deli, Musso and Frank, Genghis Cohen, Belles Bagels, Fat & Flour, Kazunori, Phillipes, Burritos La Palma, Chengdu Taste, and Cielito Lindo. Check it out below. Jerk all this weekend The Roots & Yam Jerk Festival returns this weekend, taking over the fairgrounds on August 6-7. At the sixth annual event, attendees can enjoy everything from jerk chicken to jerk pineapple, Caribbean cuisine, live bands, DJs, dancing, and more. Tickets ($100 to $260), which must be purchased in advance, can be found at Eventbrite. A whole new world of inflation It turns out that even the Magic Kingdom isn’t immune to rising food and labor costs: Los Angeles Times reports that Food and drink prices at Disneyland have increased by 12% over the past two years. LA Taco, meanwhile, takes a closer look how inflation has impacted taco trucks in east los angeleswith writer Yaileen Ramos seeing how far she could stretch $10 during a recent visit to a few trucks at Eagle Street and Atlantic Avenue. Imagine the pastabilities Street pasta pop-up from Chef Diego Argotis Estrano come back tonight, settling in the driveway at 1700 Naud Street with a menu of juicy lucy ravioli, hot Nashville frog legs, Mongolian beef bone marrow pie with saffron pasta, parmesan ice cream street corn, etc. It starts around 8 p.m.

