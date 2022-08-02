The Broncos prepare with Plan J, Paton’s Saturdays and Juancho goes to Hollywood

Hit a: This is perhaps the most repeated press conference quote in Denver history. After signing Peyton Manning after four neck surgeries to a huge free agent deal in 2011, Broncos exec John Elway was asked what the team would do in case Manning wasn’t in enough good health to play.

There is no plan B, Elway replied.

Luckily for Broncos Country, Plan B wasn’t needed immediately. We all know the story.

Fast forward to 2022. After six forgettable seasons that included 10 different starting cue callers and no playoff appearances, Denver finally acquired another All-Pro quarterback to take the reins of a team that, according to Broncos Country, is just a remarkable QB one step away from returning to the promised land. Russell Wilson arrived with a little less fanfare, but will wear predominantly orange with the same Super Bowl expectations as Manning.

And again, there is no viable plan B.

Wilson is not coming off any major surgery and he has been able to stay healthy for most of his 10-year career. But he missed some time last year with a hand injury, and he’s now 33, so the question is valid again. What happens if Wilson breaks down?

Someone? Someone?

Welcome to Plan J: Josh Johnson. J as companion.

There may be no other job anywhere that will pay a veteran the minimum $1 million in the hope that the hell will never be called upon to do something really big. Good job if you can get it. (Note: Teddy Bridgewater got $6.5 million to be the replacement in Miami.)

Johnson, 37, has been around the neighborhood dozens of times, playing for a league record in 15 different NFL franchises and in four different professional leagues. Hes started a total of nine NFL games and went 1-8. There’s nothing in his lengthy resume that should lead anyone to believe he can step in (like Brock Osweiler did in 2015) and keep the ship on a championship course for even a handful of games.

Johnson will earn his million dollars and no one will complain if Wilson takes every shot this season. But if he’s in a rush to act for a while, there’s going to be a lot of hand twisting here.

Yes, it’s true that every NFL team is in big trouble if they lose their starting QB for much of the season. But Denver has arguably the most precarious backup QB situation in the entire NFL. It’s rare that a team can give the ball to a guy like Nick Foles (currently slated to replace Matt Ryan at Indianapolis) who replaced the injured Carson Wentz and led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl victory in 2017 while taking home honors of the game’s MVP in the deal. But having someone who can successfully substitute for a game or three could be the difference in making the playoffs and missing it for a seventh straight season.

It’s very, very unlikely that Denver could hand over the reins to Johnson for multiple games and stay in the hunt for AFC West.

Could they further improve this position before the start of the season? Maybe. There are a few teams out there that have several backup guys with decent resumes who would be an upgrade from Plan J if the Broncos were interested in a deal. For example, if rookie Kenny Pickett starts in Pittsburgh, maybe Mason Rudolph or Mitch Trubisky could be acquired? Or maybe Matt Barkley or Case Keenum could be brought in from Buffalo? New Orleans doesn’t necessarily need Andy Dalton as they decide between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill.

You get the point. There is a lot of space between plan B and plan J.

Strike two: It’s no secret that Broncos general manager George Paton likes to step out of his Dove Valley office on football Saturdays and drive to a local college game to see them with my own old-fashioned eyes. So if George can divert his attention from the predominantly orange once in a while, so can you.

There will be a number of great college football games here this fall, games that Paton will most likely attend if possible.

With the Broncos opening at home on Sept. 12, he has two weekends to see the Colorado Buffaloes shuffle before the Broncos take the first snap. First, on a Friday night, Sept. 2, the Buffs host TCU at Folsom Field in both teams’ season openers. TCU has a potential first-round pick in next year’s draft in wide Quentin Johnston who Paton might want to watch or maybe veteran Horned Frogs QB Max Duggan will catch his eye.

The following Saturday, the Buffs make their first visit to the Air Force Academy in 48 years, seeking revenge after the Falcons won an overtime battle at Boulder in 2019. On paper, the Mountain West team seems to be the favorite, which will shock some fans, but not George, who may have his eyes on Air Force running back Brad Roberts, who will be a handful for the CU defense.

It’s back in Boulder on Sept. 24 when the Buffs host Pac-12 renegade UCLA at Folsom Field. By this point, Paton will have already seen the Buffs play twice. Will defensive end Terrance Lang impress the Broncos general manager? How about tight end Brady Russell or wideout RJ Sneed? Maybe UCLA dual-threat quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will catch Patons’ eye?

Service Academy football has improved dramatically in recent years, so it will be more than just unparalleled pageantry when the Navy visits the Air Force on October 1. Roberts and the Falcons’ forward option.

The Broncos won’t leave for their Monday night game with the Los Angeles Chargers until Sunday, so on Saturday, Oct. 15, he can head to Canvas Stadium to watch the new CSU Rams and host quarterback Clay Millen. Utah State. The Rams don’t have anyone like tight end Trey McBride to watch, but Paton will no doubt find something interesting about Jay Norvells making the happy offense. He can actually check out the Rams in person two weeks in a row, when CSU hosts Hawaii the following Saturday. Paton may want to see Rainbows Austin Hopp, a mountain of an offensive lineman at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds. Or maybe defensive tackle Bleesman Taala. Both are playing a needy position in Denver.

The Broncos will be home for Halloween weekend this year, and it’s always fun in the People’s Republic. Arizona State comes to town on Saturday, Oct. 30 so Paton can watch the Buffs try to contain Sun Devils defensive end Michael Matus. The following week, the Oregon Ducks come to Boulder and with the Broncos a week off, Paton can check on a few Ducks that could be for NFL defensive end Brando Dorlus and linebacker Noah Sewell.

Would Paton have drafted Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen at the time? You never know, but he may be watching the Border War return to Fort Collins on Nov. 12 before the Broncos depart for Tennessee. Maybe Rams player Dante Wright will catch Patons’ attention that day? Or maybe the day after Thanksgiving, when CSU hosts New Mexico and Lobos safety Jake Reed II.

Since it’s his job to watch football, Paton can be excused if he wants to see the Buffs’ fabricated rivalry game with Utah that will close the season the next day at Folsom Field. The Utes have a star in defensive back Clark Phillips III who is worth watching.

Paton is most likely watching those local college games in person on Saturdays.

Do like George.

Strike three: It was no secret that Lebron James landed in Los Angeles not only to bring another trophy to Lakerland (which he did in the 2020 bubble season) but also to get into acting. So helping produce a basketball movie for Netflix that would star basketball/sports fanatic Adam Sandler was sort of a no-brainer.

If you haven’t seen the end result, a Netflix Original called Hustle, prepare to be surprised and entertained. Especially when you see who the star of the movie is.

Who knew when the Denver Nuggets traded forward Juancho Hernangomez to Minnesota a month before the COVID shutdown, they were trading a future movie star? Other Denver athletes to feature in the movies include former Bronco Lyle Alzado, who stole the show in Ernest Goes to Camp. (if you know what I mean.) and the Nuggets Alex English, who was really good in Amazing Grace and Chuck.

But in a movie that features plenty of NBA guys, including Nuggets Aaron Gordon in supporting roles, Juancho is pretty believable as a central character. He doesn’t just shoot and dunk, he shows some emotion and acting ability with lots of shooting and dunking.

Hernangomez is not done playing NBA basketball. After playing for three different teams last season, he signed with Toronto and at just 26, he could have his best days ahead of him on the pitch. But if that doesn’t work out, playing might be a good fallback gig.

Sports movies can be cheesy and over the top, but they can also be well done and memorable for all the right reasons. Sandler gets the star, but the character of Juanchos is the focus of the film and why it’s worth watching. He won’t get his jersey in the rafters and Ball Arena, but maybe a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?