KENAN THOMPSON WILL BE HONORED WITH A STAR ON THE WALK OF FAME





WHO | HONORED Kenan ThompsonEMCEE Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, President of the Hollywood Chamber of CommerceGUESTS SPEAKERS Josh Server, JB Smoove, Leslie Jones CA 90028 WATCH LIVE The event will be streamed live exclusively on walkoffame.comAward-winning actor and comedian Kenan Thompson will be honored with the 2,728th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 11 at 11:30 a.m. located at 6627 Hollywood Boulevard. Thompson will receive his star in the Television category. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has proudly hosted the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame since 1960. The Chamber exists to transform business and improve lives. Through the Walk of Fame, the Chamber celebrates the business that turns us all into the entertainment business. Entertainment is a unique blend of art and business: it uplifts and inspires us all. From Kenan and Kel to Saturday Night Live, Kenan has been making people laugh for nearly 30 years. To celebrate his upcoming 20th birthday on SNL, we thought it would be fitting to place the Kenans star next to the star of the man who gave him his job, Lorne Michaels, Martinez added. Josh Server, JB Smoove and Leslie Jones. A native of Atlanta, Thompson made his television debut as a member of Nickelodeons’ All That children’s sketch series. He and Kel Mitchell debuted in the spin-off Kenan and Kel in 1996. Continuing his career in sketch comedy, Thompson joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2003 and has now completed 19 seasons on the iconic series. late night as the oldest cast. member.Thompson received two Emmy nominations in 2021 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his NBC series Kenan and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for SNL. He previously received two Emmy Award nominations in 2018 and 2020 in the supporting actor category for his work on SNL as well as an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in 2018 for the SNL song Come Back, Barack. made many contributions to SNL with his slew of hilarious impressions that include the Reverend Al Sharpton, Charles Barkley, Steve Harvey and David Ortiz, and playing such memorable characters as DJ Dynasty Handbag, the scathing and fierce co-host of Deep House Dish, Weekend Update correspondent Jean K. Jean, Black Jeopardy host Darnell Hayes and Diondre Cole, the disruptive singing talk show host on the hugely popular sketch What Up With That. He recently appeared on the second season of HBO Maxs That Damn Michael Che and Prime Videos The Kids in the Hall. For two seasons, the Thompson executive produced and starred in the NBC comedy series Kenan. In 2019, he served as a producer and judge on the NBC comedy competition series Bring the Funny. He also served as an executive producer on Nickelodeons 2019 reboot All That. His past projects include Clifford the Big Red Dog, Home Sweet Home Alone, Hubie Halloween, Snakes on a Plane, Wieners and The Magic of Belle Isle. Other film credits include Fat Albert, D2: The Mighty Ducks, Good Burger, The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, Brother Nature, Heavyweights, My Bosss Daughter, Barbershop 2, Going in Style and They Came Together. Thompson showcased his vocal talents as Bricklebaum in The Grinch, which went down in history as the #1 Christmas movie of all time. Thompson has also lent his voice to the animated films Trolls World Tour, Wonder Park, The Smurfs, The Smurfs 2 and Space Chimps, the television series Sit Down, Shut Up and the Kobe Bryant/LeBron James Nike puppet campaign during the playoffs. of the NBA 2009. . He was the voice of Austin Impresario Sullivan in the Hulu animated series The Awesomes and Riff in the movie Rock Dog.

