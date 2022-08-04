Rahul Dholakia pontificates on boycott calls against Bollywood films

As Aamir Khan stars Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumars Raksha Bandhan face boycott calls over Hinduphobic tendencies exhibited by artists associated with said films, filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, best known for glorifying gangster Abdul Latif in his film Raees, took the opportunity to discuss the supposed disadvantages of such boycott campaigns.

In a tweet aimed at criticizing the boycott campaigns that Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan are facing, Dholakia tweeted, Trolling a movie because a cast or crew member’s ideology differs from yours is unfair to the hundreds of others who worked hard to make the film. They also pinned their hopes on the success of the film to help them achieve their dreams. Save yourself a thought.

Source: Twitter

According to Dholakia, since hundreds of people are working on a film, it is unfair to them if the film faces the difference in ideology between the actors or the unit crew members. He also added that the realization of these people’s dreams is inextricably linked to the success of films.

Why Rahul Dholakia’s pontification on boycott calls is wrong

It’s a classic case of psychological gaslighting, emotionally manipulating victims into believing that their objection hurts others financially while defending provocateurs accused of making offensive remarks. Dholakia, in essence, blames those who make boycott calls after being hurt by the objectionable remarks made by actors and artists against their cherished beliefs and holds them accountable if the film fails at the box office.

Dholakia’s argument is flawed on several levels. First, having a different political ideology is not a point of contention. Constantly insulting Hinduism and making unwarranted comments about India is. Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha is facing boycotts because the actor said he was considering leaving the country amid growing intolerance. Similarly, Akshay Kumars Raksha Bandhan has recently been embroiled in controversy after his writer Kanika Dhillon’s Hinduphobic tweets went viral. Several old Dhillon tweets where she joked about Gau Mutra and demonized Jai Shri Ram had surfaced on the internet, prompting boycott calls against the film.

Even so, when filmmakers make a film, the actors invariably take one or another position which they portray through the staging of the film. So when the cast and crew can take a stand, why can’t the audience take a stand not to watch the movie because their opinions don’t align with the cast’s ideology?

Second, as ruthless as it may seem, the public has no obligation to provide a livelihood for the cast and crew working on a film. If that were the case, no film would have failed at the box office. People flock to theaters to be entertained, not to support the film industry. The movie’s entertainment quotient ultimately decides whether the movie will become a success or end up being a disaster. So Dholakias claims that the dreams of hundreds of crew members are tied to the success of the film is nothing but rubbish.

Third, just as the Constitution of India grants freedom of speech to cast and crew members to “distort historical facts” to make them compatible with their current political ideology, the same Constitution grants the public the freedom to choose which films he wants to see and which to reject. Audiences are well within their rights to call for a boycott against a film whose cast and crew don’t shy away from poking fun at their faith and their country.

Perhaps the most fundamental flaw in Dholakia’s argument is that a film’s box office performance determines the fate of hundreds of crew members associated with the film. Film pundits will tell you that it’s always the producers, directors, and occasionally the actors who have a share of the profits, who bear the brunt of failure when the film fails at the box office.

The hundreds of crew members Dholakia refers to in his tweets are already paid for their work even before the movie hits theaters. Therefore, the argument that the realization of their dreams depends on the success of the film is deeply misleading and patently false.

While Rahul Dholakia moralized boycott calls against films by Hinduphobic artists, he launched a veiled attack on “The Kashmir Files”

More importantly, it’s a bit rich coming from Dholakia to express concern for a film’s crew members since he didn’t feel the same way when he made a veiled attack on The Kashmir Filesa film that chronicles the violence faced by Hindus in Kashmir at the hands of their Islamic perpetrators.

In March this year, Dholakia tweeted, Hate sells. Love did. Sleaze sells. The melodrama used to. Propaganda sells. Fantasy sells. The truth never existed. Follow the crowd. Flux with the majority, counter flux price is high, not selling. #Random.

The tweet was posted on March 13, two days after The Kashmir Files was published, leaving little doubt as to who it was directed at. As such, this wasn’t the first time detractors have launched an attack on Vivek Agnihotris’ latest film. Since he announced that he would make a film about the genocide of the Kashmiri pundits, various liberals and Islamists have engaged in exercises aimed at discrediting the film.

However, Rahul Dholakia then didn’t bother to ask the liberals to stop attacking the film as this film may also have had hundreds of crew members whose dreams were fulfilled on the economic success of the film. .

In a democratic country like India which enshrines freedom of speech and choice, just as people have the right to exercise their freedom of speech to speak out on anything except, of course, on certain prohibited things that may attract Sar Tan Se Juda chants and calls for beheading, the public also has the right to decide which movie they want to watch and which to boycott.