Entertainment
Rahul Dholakia pontificates on boycott calls against Bollywood films
As Aamir Khan stars Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumars Raksha Bandhan face boycott calls over Hinduphobic tendencies exhibited by artists associated with said films, filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, best known for glorifying gangster Abdul Latif in his film Raees, took the opportunity to discuss the supposed disadvantages of such boycott campaigns.
In a tweet aimed at criticizing the boycott campaigns that Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan are facing, Dholakia tweeted, Trolling a movie because a cast or crew member’s ideology differs from yours is unfair to the hundreds of others who worked hard to make the film. They also pinned their hopes on the success of the film to help them achieve their dreams. Save yourself a thought.
According to Dholakia, since hundreds of people are working on a film, it is unfair to them if the film faces the difference in ideology between the actors or the unit crew members. He also added that the realization of these people’s dreams is inextricably linked to the success of films.
Why Rahul Dholakia’s pontification on boycott calls is wrong
It’s a classic case of psychological gaslighting, emotionally manipulating victims into believing that their objection hurts others financially while defending provocateurs accused of making offensive remarks. Dholakia, in essence, blames those who make boycott calls after being hurt by the objectionable remarks made by actors and artists against their cherished beliefs and holds them accountable if the film fails at the box office.
Dholakia’s argument is flawed on several levels. First, having a different political ideology is not a point of contention. Constantly insulting Hinduism and making unwarranted comments about India is. Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha is facing boycotts because the actor said he was considering leaving the country amid growing intolerance. Similarly, Akshay Kumars Raksha Bandhan has recently been embroiled in controversy after his writer Kanika Dhillon’s Hinduphobic tweets went viral. Several old Dhillon tweets where she joked about Gau Mutra and demonized Jai Shri Ram had surfaced on the internet, prompting boycott calls against the film.
Even so, when filmmakers make a film, the actors invariably take one or another position which they portray through the staging of the film. So when the cast and crew can take a stand, why can’t the audience take a stand not to watch the movie because their opinions don’t align with the cast’s ideology?
Second, as ruthless as it may seem, the public has no obligation to provide a livelihood for the cast and crew working on a film. If that were the case, no film would have failed at the box office. People flock to theaters to be entertained, not to support the film industry. The movie’s entertainment quotient ultimately decides whether the movie will become a success or end up being a disaster. So Dholakias claims that the dreams of hundreds of crew members are tied to the success of the film is nothing but rubbish.
Third, just as the Constitution of India grants freedom of speech to cast and crew members to “distort historical facts” to make them compatible with their current political ideology, the same Constitution grants the public the freedom to choose which films he wants to see and which to reject. Audiences are well within their rights to call for a boycott against a film whose cast and crew don’t shy away from poking fun at their faith and their country.
Perhaps the most fundamental flaw in Dholakia’s argument is that a film’s box office performance determines the fate of hundreds of crew members associated with the film. Film pundits will tell you that it’s always the producers, directors, and occasionally the actors who have a share of the profits, who bear the brunt of failure when the film fails at the box office.
The hundreds of crew members Dholakia refers to in his tweets are already paid for their work even before the movie hits theaters. Therefore, the argument that the realization of their dreams depends on the success of the film is deeply misleading and patently false.
While Rahul Dholakia moralized boycott calls against films by Hinduphobic artists, he launched a veiled attack on “The Kashmir Files”
More importantly, it’s a bit rich coming from Dholakia to express concern for a film’s crew members since he didn’t feel the same way when he made a veiled attack on The Kashmir Filesa film that chronicles the violence faced by Hindus in Kashmir at the hands of their Islamic perpetrators.
In March this year, Dholakia tweeted, Hate sells. Love did. Sleaze sells. The melodrama used to. Propaganda sells. Fantasy sells. The truth never existed. Follow the crowd. Flux with the majority, counter flux price is high, not selling. #Random.
The tweet was posted on March 13, two days after The Kashmir Files was published, leaving little doubt as to who it was directed at. As such, this wasn’t the first time detractors have launched an attack on Vivek Agnihotris’ latest film. Since he announced that he would make a film about the genocide of the Kashmiri pundits, various liberals and Islamists have engaged in exercises aimed at discrediting the film.
However, Rahul Dholakia then didn’t bother to ask the liberals to stop attacking the film as this film may also have had hundreds of crew members whose dreams were fulfilled on the economic success of the film. .
In a democratic country like India which enshrines freedom of speech and choice, just as people have the right to exercise their freedom of speech to speak out on anything except, of course, on certain prohibited things that may attract Sar Tan Se Juda chants and calls for beheading, the public also has the right to decide which movie they want to watch and which to boycott.
Sources
2/ https://www.opindia.com/2022/08/rahul-dholakia-pontificates-on-boycott-calls-against-laal-singh-chaddha-raksha-bandhan/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- If these beautiful ornaments could talk August 4, 2022
- Anil Agarwal tells about Vedantas listing on London Stock Exchange August 4, 2022
- Mild cognitive impairment: Light exercise reverses cognitive decline in people at risk of Alzheimer’s disease August 4, 2022
- Hybrid immunity was preserved for 6 months after SARS-CoV-2 exposure August 4, 2022
- Sask.Response to monkeypox questioned at international conference in Montreal August 4, 2022