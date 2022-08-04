August 3, 2022 – The Daily Gazette





Summer in the Capital Region is full of things to do, on the trail and off. Every day you are spoiled for choice between horse racing, live music, festivals, fairs and theatre. Here are several fun options for today. TAKE THE DAY Grammy-nominated singer Ledisi will perform alongside the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center to pay tribute to American singer, songwriter and activist Nina Simone. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. with tickets starting at $49. AROUND SARATOGA The exhibition of photographs, Ageless Dancers, by Betti Franceschi is presented at the Saratoga Arts Dee Sarno Theater. The exhibit features photographs of senior dancers as they showcase their signature moves, a challenge to America’s culture of ageism. The show runs until August 13. The Saratoga Hospital is hosting its 40th Annual Gala at the Saratoga Casino to raise funds for the Saratoga Community Health Center. The theme of the evening is the Roaring Twenties and the gala includes a silent auction, gaming tables in a Speakeasy, a rolling dinner and signature 20s cocktails. The event will start at 6 p.m. with tickets for $175 for adults and $125 for young professionals. Poet Katrinka Moore will be featured at the Caffe Lenas Poetry Night. The event features an open-mic reading with doors open for registration at 6:30 p.m. and readings beginning at 7 p.m. General admission is $5 or free for students. SOMEWHERE ELSE The Queensbury Hotel hosts Saratoga Springs singer-songwriter Jeff Walton as part of the hotel’s Park Patio Summer Music Series. The show runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The New York Players, namesake of New York’s Dance Party Experts, perform at Freedom Park in Scotland as part of the Freedom Park Summer Concert Series. The concert starts at 7 p.m. and admission is free. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Uncategorized

