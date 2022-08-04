Kangana Ranaut claims Aamir Khan is behind Laal Singh Chaddha boycott trend | Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut has claimed that Aamir Khan himself orchestrated the boycott trend of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. He is currently facing boycott calls on social media. (Also Read: Aamir Khan Says Cinemas Are Suffering as Movies Hit OTT Shortly After Release)

Sharing a note on his Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote I think all the negativity around the upcoming Laal Singh Chadda release is being ably curated by mastermind Aamir Khan Ji himself. This year, no Hindi films worked (except for a comedy sequel), only southern films deeply rooted in Indian culture or with a local flavor did. A Hollywood remake wouldn’t have worked anyway. Very few Hindi films have done wonders at the box office this year, including Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, a sequel to Akshay Kumar’s starring Bhool Bhulaiyya. Other Bollywood box office hits this year include The Kashmir Files and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Kangana added in his note, “But now they will call India intolerant, Hindi films must understand the pulse of the audience, it’s not about being Hindu or Muslim. Even after Aamir Khan ji made from hinduphobic PK or called intolerant India he gave the biggest Please stop talking about religion or ideology It takes away their bad acting and bad movies.

The film reunites Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan for their third film together – they previously starred in Talaash and 3 Idiots. Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chauhan and also features Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in prominent roles.

A few weeks before the film was released on August 11, netizens lobbied to boycott the film using the hashtag – #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha. Responding to trends, Aamir told ANI on Monday, That Boycott Bollywood. ..Boycott Aamir Khan…Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha…I am also sad because many people who say this in their heart believe that I am someone who does not love India…In their heart, they believe that… And it’s completely wrong. I really like the country.”