Kishore Kumar, the reluctant actor and a rare comedic find who “hated every moment” of his acting career





Kishore Kumar, or as he is fondly remembered, Kishore Da, was above all a singer. A wonderful and talented singer and is probably considered among the best artists in his field in the entire subcontinent. However, Kishore Da was not just that. Apart from singing, he also tried a bit in acting. In the early years, when he was performing in dramatic roles, he was not interested in the arena at all and only agreed to do it because his brother, veteran actor Ashok Kumar wanted him. And so Kishore Kumar made his film debut with Shikari (1946), in which Ashok played the lead role.

Over the next decade, Kishore appeared in over 20 films, at least 15 of which were duds. And it’s been said that since he was never serious about acting to begin with. Kishore Kumar did his best to irritate the creators, which would more often than not lead to him leaving the project. But his acting career took on a new lease of life after the mid-1950s when he was seen in a host of hit movies including Ladki and Naukari among others. He established himself as a lead in some solid rom-coms, and audiences loved seeing him on the big screen with other movie legends like Nutan, Meena Kumari and of course, with his then partner. , Madhubala. In one of his beloved early works, New Delhi, Kishore Kumar showed naysayers what he was capable of as a leading man. His easy charm and excellent comedic timing had everyone on their feet. People adored his playful romance with charming Vyjayanthimala. New Delhi was a classic story of opposing attractions and was led by Mohan Sehgal. Think of the modern 2 states, only much better. Then, of course, there was the 1954 release Naukri, the socio-political feature film directed by Bimal Roy. In Naukri, Kishore Da showed his dramatic flair, which was in abundance. His act based on the realities and difficulties of unemployment impressed everyone. In another of his rare roles with a more intense twist on it, Kishore Da played a breadwinner in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1957 episodic feature Musafir. Then came the period of comedies with madhu. Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958), Jhumroo (1961) and Half Ticket (1962) featured top notch performances from the leading pair. Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi may have gotten more attention in this list of films, as it had appearances by all three Ganguly brothers – Ashok, Kishore and Anoop. A few years later, Kishore Kumar begins filming the role he will remember most from millennials. Yes, I’m talking about Padosan (1968), in which Kumar eclipsed the rest of his talented cast members with his brilliance. . He sang, danced, imitated, played with all his heart, and it really seemed like he was having a lot of fun doing it. The energy was contagious, it just bounced off the camera. If IMDb is to be believed, Kishore Da even choreographed the film’s signature song “Bindoo.” Since the choreographer was away at the time, Kishore Kumar apparently volunteered for the job! It was even reported that some of his co-stars actually had reservations about Kumar stealing the show from them, as he was the one who would get the maximum cheers even on set. Therefore, some of Kumar’s scenes were apparently edited out to balance things out. After his golden decade of success from the mid-1950s to 1966, Kishore Kumar’s acting career saw a marked downward trend, with many of his later feature films failing to make an impression at the box office. . His last appearance as an actor dates back to 1982, in Chalti Ka Naam Zindagi. Many said it happened because Kumar never wanted to act and was deliberately pushed into it. In a later interview with Pritish Nandy, Kishore Da confirmed the same and said, “I just wanted to sing. Never act. But somehow, thanks to special circumstances, I was persuaded to act in films. I hated every moment of it and tried just about every trick to get out of it. I muffled my lines, pretended to be crazy, shaved my head, acted rough, started yodling in the middle of tragic scenes, told Meena Kumari what I was supposed to tell Bina Rai in another movie but they still wouldn’t let me go. I shouted, fumed, waved hello. But who cared? They were just determined to make me a star. Even today, despite having acted in a hundred films, Kishore Kumar is best known for his vocal talents, which is a shame as he was one of the few actors who not only acted with all his heart, but with his whole body. His eyes danced, his body language often conveyed what words could not.

