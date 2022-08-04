Cardinals WR Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown arrested for felony speeding in North Phoenix: DPS





Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was arrested for felony speeding on the morning of August 3. Arizona Department of Safety spokesman Bart Graves confirmed that Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. along the 101 loop near Interstate 17 in north of phoenix and reserved for the Maricopa County Jail. According to court documents, Brown was timed by a soldier going 126 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone. In Arizona, criminal speeding is defined as anything that exceeds the posted speed limit by 20 mph. It is a misdemeanor. “We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “We will provide further comments as appropriate.” Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was arrested Aug. 3 for felony speeding in North Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Public Safety announced. (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office) Brown was acquired as part of a draft-day deal with the Baltimore Ravens and should play a big part in Arizona’s offense, especially in the first six weeks when three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins is out with a suspension for violating league policy on performance enhancers. Brown caught 91 passes for 1,007 yards and six touchdowns for the Ravens last season. The receiver didn’t practice much during training camp because of a hamstring injury he suffered during training alone in July. Brown was not seen at practice Wednesday. It was unclear whether coach Kliff Kingsbury was aware of Brown’s arrest during his press conference earlier Wednesday morning, shortly before the receiver’s arrest became public knowledge. He spoke about Brown’s health, saying he hoped the 25-year-old would be ready to train without limits over the next week. “We’ll see,” Kingsbury said. “We had hoped maybe this weekend but we’re going to be smart. When he’s back I want him full speed ahead and confident. Playing in a new system you don’t want him thinking too much about anything physically. He’s going to have enough thought, so I guess maybe this weekend.” ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report. LANDOVER, MD – AUGUST 29: Marquise Brown #15 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to a preseason game against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on August 29, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

