Unknown hacker drains millions of dollars from thousands of hot Solana wallets
Where there once was the sun has now faded into darkness: Thousands of Solana users found that their wallets had been emptied of around $8 million, Rita and Carly write. The hack only affects “hot wallets”, the pair reports. Industry experts say it may be a compromise of the privacy key. We’re sure there will be more on this later.
Ping finds himself in familiar territory: Ping Identity, a public enterprise identity management company, has agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo, Ingrid reports. This isn’t Ping’s first exposure to involvement in physical education. It was majority owned by Vista Equity, which retains a minority stake in the company. Thoma Bravo has been on a buying streak lately, also picking up both Sail Point and Anaplan This year.
Stock exchanges: We return to Rita, who writes about Salesforce examining its presence in China. Among the changes are the closure of its Hong Kong office and the acceleration of Salesforce’s relationship with Alibaba, which includes helping businesses establish a presence in social commerce.
LAtitude Ventures today announced the closing of its first institutional fund, raising more than $100 million from several financial services heavyweightsincluding a strategic anchor investment from JPMorgan Chase, Mary Ann reports.
Playstudios, a publicly traded mobile game developer and platform, is venturing into the world of Web3 with a new blockchain division and investment fund. The gaming entity announced a $10 million investment vehicleFuture Fund, to support companies that create award-winning gaming options, Jacqueline reports.
Dear Sophie: How long do I have to stay at my current job after getting my green card?
Dear Sophia,
Im a software engineer currently on an H-1B. My employer sponsored me for an EB-2 green card and my application was approved, but I am still awaiting a decision on my application for permanent residence.
I want to leave my employer and do something completely different. Can I transfer my green card to another employer in a different field and position, or do I have to keep it in my current position until I receive my green card?
If I have to hold on, how long do I have to stay with my current employer after I receive my green card?
Desire for change
Uber and Omio join forces in the UK so that users can book trains, coaches and bus trips, Natasha L reports. The ride-sharing giant sees it not only as a way to travel longer distances, but also to capture or pick up travelers moving between different modes of transport. In other Uber news, it looks like the company now has concluded its partnership with Indian food delivery company Zomato, pot holder writing.
Staying for a moment in India, pot holder also points out that the government is withdraw its bill on the protection of personal data. This was legislation that privacy advocates and tech giants were not fans of, primarily because they felt it restricted how they handled sensitive information while allowing the government easier access to the same information.
Speaking of partnerships, Ticketmaster and TikTok now have one to give users a new way to discover and purchase event tickets, Aisha writing. This feature is initially intended for select creators who can search for Ticketmaster events and add destination links to their videos. Ivan also reports that ByteDance may be gearing up for a global launch of TikTok Music.
