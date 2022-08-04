Actor Joe Manganiello learns his grandfather was a mixed-race black man and other shocking family secrets on ‘Finding Your Roots’





Actor Joe Manganiello learned a shocking revelation about his paternal grandfather during this season of PBS Find your roots. In the next episode, the magic mike uncovers mysteries about his family that were so surprising, host Henry Louis Gates Jr. had to call Manganiello to break the news so he wouldn’t find out first while taping. Joe Manganiello learned that his paternal grandfather was not who everyone thought he was. According to the AP, as discussed on the PBS TCA tour panel, Manganiello learned that his paternal grandfather was a mixed-race black man. My grandfather was a mixed-race black man, Manganiello said. It was fascinating. “You are zero percent genetically with someone named Manganiello in the world,” host Henry Louis Gates Jr. told Manganiello. Gates then discovered that the actors’ fifth great-grandfather was a slave who had become free before the abolition of slavery in Massachusetts, where Manganiello’s father was born outside of Boston. Manganiello discovered that his distant relative had joined the Continental Army and fought alongside other blacks for the colonies against the British in unseparated units. None of us would have guessed unless we had 10 years of guessing, the actor said. If Manganiellos isn’t my last name, what is? Manganiello also uncovered a mystery from his mother’s side of the family. In the episode, Manganiello also discovers information about his maternal great-grandmother. Gates reveals to the actor that his great-grandmother on his mother’s side was a survivor of the Armenian Genocide during World War I, which killed her husband and seven children. Although she was shot, she played dead and escaped with her eighth child, who later drowned as they crossed the Euphrates. Growing up, Manganiello learned that his great-grandmother was incarcerated and met a German officer stationed at the camp. He said she had become pregnant by the officer, who then returned to Germany without her. The actors’ aunt had a photo of the man, which was later lost. The story continues We had nothing to connect with being German other than that, he said. The show’s DNA researchers found that the actor’s mother and aunt were the half-German baby’s children. It was a really profound moment for me, he said. The new season of Find your roots begins January 3. Among those featured are Academy Award winners Viola Davis and Julia Roberts, as well as Carol Burnett, political activist Angela Davis and actor Danny Trejo.

