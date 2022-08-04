Children of the Light celebrates three years in style New York Daily News

Three years ago, this game company released Sky: Children of the Light. And instantly it was a different kind of mobile game. From Fortnite to Hearthstone to Kingdom Rush, most mobile games (in fact, video games in general) are about winning.

Sky: Children of the Light was not like that. With Sky, thatgamecompany aimed to create a living, breathing world on mobile, pushing players to feel and interact. It was (and remains) a game that values ​​its community and not just for kill count or multiplayer wins. Much like thatgamecompany’s previous titles Journey and Flow, Sky is a game about discovery and exploration, a leisurely game that immerses you in its world. Impressively, it does this with a simple control scheme that translates to mobile, but also thrives on Nintendo Switch (where the game was recently released) and manages to captivate all platforms.

Three years later, the title continues to give back to its community at every turn. And in an effort to give its burgeoning gaming community something special, Sky is in the midst of a fun-filled in-game third anniversary celebration. Video games frequently deliver new seasons to invigorate gaming communities, but Season of Shattering dares to reimagine the action in new ways, transforming the game world and playing with new storytelling formats. There are also a host of birthday-themed unlocks, ranging from balloon props to birthday flags.

Sky: Children of the Light

We always want to bring something new and different to players, says Atlas Chen, Lead Game Designer at Skys. In Season of Shattering, we’re revealing story elements we’ve never told elsewhere in Sky before.

Chen compares this latest Sky experience to what you’ll find in a museum, calling it artistic and abstract storytelling. And coming from a company that’s long been a pioneer in unique game storytelling, that’s saying something. It was 10 years ago, after all, that this game company burst onto the scene in the PlayStation 3 era with Journey, another abstract title that saw players explore a vast and unexplained world.

Journey, however, was part of an era filled with more standalone games, an era where game updates were still scarce and multiplayer games had their moments. But even then, this game company was experimenting with cooperative gameplay, essentially allowing you to wander around the world of Journey and potentially meet a partner, someone you didn’t know, to help you along the way. It was an award-winning title that pushed the boundaries of gaming creativity.

But Journey was also static. The ever-changing world of mobile gaming has given the team at thatgamecompany new freedom to be creative and create a different sense of community.

Sky: Children of the Light

Developing Journey as a premium version is like a sprint, says co-founder and creative director of this game company, Jeonva Chen. Sky as a live mining game is like a marathon.

That’s because there are no month-long breaks in building and maintaining a mobile game. To stay in the mobile race, mobile game titles are constantly releasing updates and new seasons and areas, continuously feeding their audience. Sky has 12 releases per year, says Jenova Chen, referring to the various updates and adjustments to its seasons. We learned to pace ourselves so as not to exhaust ourselves.

They also got to experience even more multiplayer and community. And sure, other games have a community, but few dare to offer their communities as much creativity as this game company does. To that end, the developers collected anecdotes from players about their experiences throughout Skys existence. And this month, they delivered a website dedicated to sharing those stories. We hope players will see these things, as well as our other initiatives, says community leader Robert Wing, and feel how grateful we are to them and all of their support.

Sky: Children of the Light

That’s part of why, last month, thatgamecompany held its first Sky Assembly. The Long Beach, Calif. event allowed gamers who had logged into the gaming world to log in in person to play Sky, listen to live music from the game, and battle Sky trivia. Impressive, it was followed by 250 players. It was one of the most memorable times I’ve had working in the gaming industry, says Wing. The hope is that between them and us, we build a network of welcoming and healthy events that create opportunities for players to celebrate their shared passion for Sky and build relationships that make their lives happier.

It’s a satisfying and refreshing approach to playing this rare mobile game that isn’t a money grab at all. Sky: Children of the Light is about community. And three years after its release, it still works just as well.