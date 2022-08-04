Why the “All Elite Women” brand is a big step forward





AEW has trademarked “All Elite Women” as first reported by PWInsider. The filing relates to a variety of things, including television programming, streaming pay-per-views, and a variety of sporting merchandise. Some interesting notes from the trademark filing: entertainment services in the nature of creation, development and production of television programs; entertainment services in the nature of professional athletes participating in wrestling competitions; Fan clubs; music production services; online journals, namely, sports and entertainment blogs; Publishing of electronic publications; production of television programs; educational and entertainment services, namely, ongoing program on wrestling accessible via radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; entertainment in the nature of live performances by professional wrestlers; entertainment in the nature of wrestling competitions; entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; entertainment services, namely, providing temporary use of non-downloadable video games; entertainment, namely, a continuous wrestling program broadcast on television, satellite, audio and video media; provision of entertainment news and information specifically in the field of sports and entertainment via a website; providing online music, not downloadable; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing a website featuring non-downloadable publications in the nature of e-books, magazines, newsletters, journals, periodicals, articles, brochures and online journals in the field of sports and entertainment; Providing a website portal in the field of entertainment, cultural and sporting events

retail store services featuring a wide variety of sporting and entertainment goods; advertising and promotional services; online retail store services featuring a wide variety of sporting and entertainment items; Organization of exhibitions for wrestling events; Promotional sponsorship of professional wrestling events

dolls; skateboards; action figures and their accessories; board games; card games; costume masks; Play cards; Plush animals; board games; video game machines; video game machines for use with televisions; bobble head dolls; action figure cases; hand-held apparatus for playing electronic games; toy action figures; toy wrestling rings

streaming of pay-per-view event material on the Internet; streaming of audio material on the Internet; streaming of video material on the Internet; transmission of information in the audiovisual field; video-on-demand transmission services via the Internet; communication services, namely, streaming of sound and audiovisual recordings via the Internet; Mobile multimedia services in the form of electronic transmission of entertainment multimedia content More AEW programming for women One of the biggest complaints of AEW’s first three years has been its presentation of women’s wrestling. They usually get a match on dynamite and Carnage. Women’s matches on Elevation and Dark usually 2 to 4 minutes. AEW struggles with consistent behind-the-scenes segments and character development for women. The trademark filing for “All Elite Women” signals that something bigger is coming for the women’s division. Hopefully this is an entire show dedicated to women’s wrestling. Some have suggested that he be given Carnage time slot from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on Friday evenings. The last paragraph of the contents of the above folder suggests that there will be pay-per-views that will stream online, possibly on AEW’s YouTube channel. However, the video-on-demand transmission seems to suggest an online library. The trademark filing does not state that “All Elite Women” is for a wrestling show. It’s possible it’s for a Total Divas-style reality series or a behind-the-scenes show focused on the Women’s List. Merchandising for all elite women There is also a specification on merchandise, including dolls, action figures, and board games, among other possibilities. It looks like AEW is going all out to market women. There are already a handful of female figurines. In leaked footage from the “Fight Forever” video game, Abadon is featured. They are believed to be the first non-binary wrestler to feature in a wrestling video game. Assuming Nyla Rose is also in the game, she would be the first transgender woman in a wrestling video game. The characteristics of the cover TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Former AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker DMD Abadon in AEW Fight Forever could be the first time a non-binary wrestler has appeared in a wrestling game! Nyla Rose would also break a barrier by being the first trans woman in a wrestling game! pic.twitter.com/1smITarIHJ — Let Them Wrestle (@LetThemWrestle) August 2, 2022 It’s huge that AEW’s first video game will feature non-binary and transgender wrestlers. It’s also significant that two women feature on the game’s cover. If “All Elite Women” is any indication, AEW has big things planned for the women’s division and how it’s marketed. With WWE presenting some of its women’s division well at Slam summer and on BELIEVED, AEW should have an added incentive to better showcase the women’s division. With Women of Wrestling on TV in Septemberthe rise of all women’s promotions, MLW’s featherweight division, and IMPACT’s continued success with their women’s division, AEW must do better or they’re going to be left behind. Even NJPW will have a joint women’s title with STARDOM. They don’t even have a women’s division. Tony Khan also needs to consider ROH’s women’s division. Women of Honor spent the last summer rebuilding and was in a strong position before the company temporarily shut down. “All Elite Women” has the potential to be a major shift in the trajectory of female presentation in AEW. It was time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyddt.com/2022/08/03/why-the-all-elite-women-trademark-is-a-big-step-forward/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos