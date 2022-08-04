When Amitabh Bachchan advised Shah Rukh Khan to apologize





Bollywood ‘Badshah’ Shah Rukh Khan learned two of the most important lessons of being a star from none other than Bollywood ‘Shehenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan. As the two actors sat backstage waiting for their turn to take the stage, Shah Rukh tried to chat with Big B and asked him what his last thought was before stepping onto the stage. Although Bachchan’s advice sounds hilarious, for SRK it’s one of the most important.

Bachchan told Shah Rukh, “I check my zippers. The Chak De actor revealed this during his appearance on AIB Podcast. And he said he wants all the other actors doing live shows to take the advice, because he’s doing the same now. Another poignant thing Shah Rukh learned from Amitabh Bachchan is to apologize even if it’s not his fault. Bachchan, who has worked in film for more than 50 years, told SRK: “Now that you have become a big star, whatever you do, you will always be wrong. So every time you mess up, haath jodd kar maafi maang lena (apologize immediately with folded hands)”. When Shah Rukh interrupted him and asked, “But Amit Ji, agar maine galti na ki ho? (What if I’m not mistaken?)” The industry veteran shot back, saying, “That’s what I’m telling you, just apologize. He also told the Zero star to always bow and speak and if someone ever hits you, never push them back. es ivre’ (you were drunk),” Father Bachchan advised Shah Rukh. He also suggested what can be said if SRK reacted to anger with anger — “you’re arrogant”, “paisa tumhaare sar chadh gaya hai (money went to your head)”, “illegal tum aadmi ho (you are some kind of illegal man)” or “you are corrupt”. After hearing all this, Shah Rukh said he was so scared that he didn’t want to be a star. After a four-year hiatus, Shah Rukh Khan is back on a movie set. He has already announced his three films: Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Jawan by Atlee and Dunki by Rajkumar Hirani with Taapsee Pannu.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/when-amitabh-bachchan-advised-shah-rukh-khan-to-apologise-with-folded-hands-8067377/

