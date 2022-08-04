Batgirl Actor Reveals Scene From Scrapped DC Movie





Actor Jacob Scipio has revealed an explosive scene from bat girl after Warner Bros. Discovery shelved the nearly completed DC Comics adaptation. Scipio joins co-star Leslie Grace, who was set to debut in the title role of Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, and her bad boys for life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah speaking about the film’s sudden cancellation a day after the new Warner Bros. Discovery rejected the Batman spin off. On Instagram Stories, Scipio shared a glimpse of a fiery action sequence that audiences will never see: Due to a tax cut, bat girl won’t be going to the movies or streaming on HBO Max. See the image below, which Scipio shared with the caption “#BatgirlForLife.” The photo appears to show costumed Batgirl (Grace) and Gotham mob boss Anthony Bressi (Scipio) following an apparent explosion triggered by the film’s arsonist villain, Firefly (Brendan Fraser). (Photo: Jacob Scipion on Instagram) In January, Daily Mail shared the first on-set glimpse of Grace in the Batgirl costume taken while filming in Glasgow, Scotland. The characters of Grace and Scipio “were seen rushing out of a building while filming a high-stakes explosion scene”, the Daily Mail reported. “The couple fled the building before [Scipio] was seen falling to the ground after an apparent explosion. [Grace] was then seen helping her co-star up as they were surrounded by clouds of smoke.” Photos from the fiery action sequence have already circulated on social media, showing a Gotham Christmas in flames. WHAT A SHOT! Today was by far the most EXPLOSIVE of #bat girl together 🔥 [📸@PimPamCreative] pic.twitter.com/LVOrzim7uZ – Batgirl Movie News 🦇 (@BatgirlFilm) January 21, 2022 “Obviously I have to choose my words very carefully here, because my language is quite tied to this,” Scipio said. Popped sugar in March. “But I can say my character is in the comics. He wants to make Gotham a better place. And he’s in a situation with Batgirl. Let’s just say that.” The canceled film also starred Justice LeagueJK Simmons as Barbara’s “Pops,” Gotham City Police Commissioner Jim Gordon and Michael Keaton as a veteran Dark Knight, donning the cape and cowl again 30 years later Batman returns. The cast included Ivory Aquino, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson and Ethan Kai. “The decision not to release bat girl reflects the strategic shift in our leadership with respect to the DC Universe and HBO Max,” Warner Bros. Discovery said in a statement following reports that the company is targeting bigger-budget, higher-budget DC fare. large scale.” Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of his performance. We are extremely grateful to the filmmakers of bat girl and Scoob! Holiday destination and their respective actors and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future.” Upcoming DC movies include black adam (October 21, 2022), Shazam! Fury of the gods (December 21, 2022), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (March 17, 2023), the flash (June 23, 2023), blue beetle (August 18, 2023), and Joker: Madness for Two (October 4, 2024).

