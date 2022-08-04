Rocky Lands Spinoffs: A Look At Hollywood’s Reboots, Redesigns, And More

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

When Hollywood does something well, it tends to do it again.

We’ve seen many successful revivals and reboots, including “Doctor Who,” “Gilmore Girls,” and “Veronica Mars.” But getting a good reboot requires careful balancing.

Brand expert Evan Nierman, founder of Red Banyan PR, told Fox News Digital why studios like to revisit familiar stories and characters.

“If you stray too far from the original, you risk angering or alienating legions of dedicated fans. When studios are successful and find ways to cleverly combine nostalgia and novelty, they can reap billions,” he said.

SYLVESTER STALLONE CALLS OUT PRODUCER ROCKY OVER LACK OF PROPERTY RIGHTS

“‘Jurassic World’ was one of those hits, literally and figuratively creating a media franchise of epic proportions,” Nierman continued. “Top Gun: Maverick thrilled audiences with groundbreaking sequences and aerial stunts while incorporating many visual and storyline references to the original.”

So get ready to get nostalgic. Here’s a look at what’s to come in Hollywood.

Draco

The Drago spin-off is controversial, and creator and “Rocky” star Sylvester Stallone has made it clear he’s not happy with it. Dolph Lundgren is set to play the role he made famous in the 1980s, but he’s technically still in development. Lundgren says there is “no approved script”, “no deal in place” and “no director” attached to the project.

“I personally felt like my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor,” he clarified.

Lundgren claimed the recent news was a press leak, although the series has already been discussed by the actor and others.

SYLVESTER STALLONE ON FINALLY PLAYING A MOB BOSS IN NEW SERIES: BETTER LATE THAN NEVER

“By the way, I think there’s talk of doing a full Drago spinoff with MGM, so you might get more,” Lundgren told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021.

Writer Robert Lawton also spoke to Variety about the series after news broke that he was attached to the project.

“I’m incredibly humbled and grateful for this opportunity, and approach it as a huge fan of the Rocky franchise, who happens to be a screenwriter,” Lawton told the outlet.

Stallone took to Instagram over the weekend, expressing his frustration with the expansion plan.

“ONCE AGAIN, IRWIN WINKLER, this 94 year old PATHETIC PRODUCER and HIS MORRONIC VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles and David, are once again selecting THE BONES of another wondrous character I created without even telling me,” he wrote. “I apologize to the FANS, I never intended for ROCKY characters to be taken advantage of by these pests,” Stallone added.

Criminal minds

Paramount+ confirmed in July that there would be a 10-episode reboot of “Criminal Minds.” The project will feature key cast members from the original series, including Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, AJ Cook, Aisha Tyler and Paget Brewster.

“For 15 seasons, Criminal Minds was at the forefront of cutting-edge scripted drama as it thrillingly explored the psychology behind crime,” Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount + Original Scripted Series, said in a statement.

“The series has never stopped evolving over the course of its run, and we’re beyond excited to bring it back into a new era with new stories for a new generation of viewers at Paramount+. The entire cast team and creation builds a season full of new twists that we are sure to electrify audiences.”

Production on the series is set to begin on August 21, according to Deadline.

Fatal attraction

Paramount+ is revisiting the psychosexual thriller “Fatal Attraction” as a TV series. Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson will be joined by Amanda Peet.

The series will feature a modern take on the themes of marriage and infidelity, according to Deadline.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Hocus Pocus

Fans will be able to see Bette Midler, 76, Sarah Jessica Parker 57, and Kathy Najimy, 65, reprise their roles as the trio of witches made famous in the 1993 comedy “Hocus Pocus.”

The witches are back in Salem and are looking for children after someone lights the Black Flame candle again.

“It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame candle and resurrected the 17th century sisters, and they’re out for revenge,” according to the film’s description. “Now it’s up to three high school kids to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Saints Day.”

A production source claimed that fans would “not be disappointed” with Disney’s sequel.

“Bette’s energy is the same as when she starred in the original. On the contrary, she ups the ante,” the source told People magazine.

“‘Hocus Pocus’ fans won’t be disappointed,” the insider added. “All of their favorite characters from the first movie return, and more.”

“Hocus Pocus 2” will be available to stream on September 30.

Yellowstone

“Yellowstone” is getting another spin-off, this time in the form of a prequel.

Titled “1923,” it will follow the next two generations of the Dutton family in events that occur after the original “Yellowstone” prequel “1883.”

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford should star in “1923”.

A release date was not given for the show.

That 70’s show

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are set to make guest appearances in the “That 70s Show” spin-off “That 90s Show.” The two first met on the set of the sitcom before getting married in 2015.

“It was really nostalgic to be back on set,” Kutcher, who played Michael Kelso on “That 70s Show,” told Variety. “It’s all the same people who did ‘That 70s Show, so it was kind of weird.”

The spin-off series will follow characters Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti’s daughter as she visits her grandparents for the summer.

Kunis and Kutcher will be joined by Topher Grace (Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna) and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) for guest appearances.

fraser

Filming for the “Frasier” reboot is tentatively slated for this fall, according to sitcom star Kelsey Grammer. The actor starred in the original series, which ran from 1993 to 2004.

“We’re in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of Frasier, and it’s looking pretty good,” the actor shared during a July 4 episode of “The Talk.” “I had a few runs through it, and I cried. So, you know, I’m happy.”

Grammer first started talking about rebooting “Frasier” in 2017, but Paramount+ didn’t pick up the series until early 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Flintstones

A reboot of the ’60s cartoon “The Flintstones” is in development, according to Variety. The new cartoon, titled “Bedrock”, will be set 20 years after the original and will follow the same characters.

Elizabeth Banks is on board to voice Pebbles Flintstone as she begins her adult life.

“Long before the Simpsons and Springfield, the Griffins and Quahog or even when the Belchers started serving burgers on Ocean Avenue, there were the Flintstones and Bedrock,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment, in a communicated.

“Their imprint on the world of animation is undeniable, and the idea of ​​adapting it for today’s audiences is a challenge that we here at Fox look forward to taking on with Warner Bros., Elizabeth and [writer] Lindsay [Kerns]. No pressure, really.”

A release date for the series has not been announced.