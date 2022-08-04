Aamir Khan wonders what he will do if Laal Singh Chaddha fails and explains the reasons for Bollywood’s recent bad luck streak: ‘Of course I’m stressed’





Laal Singh Chaddha co-stars with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared as guests on Koffee with Karan 7 episode 5. The two exchanged amusing banter with host Karan Johar as they went through the usual range of probing questions, a rapid-fire round and the new quiz session.

During the conversation, Aamir Khan revealed that he was concerned about Laal Singh Chaddha’s performance at the box office. Karan Johar asked him: “Are you stressed? Aamir didn’t mince words and said, “Of course I’m stressed, kaise sawaal doggie raha hai yaar(What kind of questions do you ask?).” Kareena was surprised to hear this and said, “Are you? But are you very confident? Aamir then explained the satisfaction a filmmaker feels when he achieves his vision or comes close to it. He added that although director Advait Chandan did a commendable job on Laal Singh Chaddha, it further heightened his nervousness. He said: “We are delighted to have made a good film, lekin agar movie logon ko pasand nahin aayi, chest dil toot jaayega(If people don’t like it, we will be heartbroken). Karan then steered the conversation towards Bollywood’s recent unlucky streak at the box office and asked Aamir if there had been a shift in public sensibilities, with several South Indian films emerging as blockbusters in the hindi language belts. Karan joked that Aamir was “responsible” for this, and reminded him of his coming of age films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Lagaan, Rang De Basanti and Taare Zameen Par, and said that they led to a change in the mindset of the audience. Aamir said, “No, no, you are wrong, these are the films from the heart, which have emotion and people connect with them. Taare Zameen Par–every house has a child–Rang De Basanti is a moving film, it connects to the grassroots. I’m not saying do action movies, but banao movies, pick topics that are relevant to people. I’m not saying we’re doing anything wrong, and every filmmaker has freedom, but when you pick something that most of India isn’t interested in, you start with something niche. He also cited the example of Dangal, calling his sensitivity fine and said he was very rooted in the heart of the country. Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor have previously appeared in Koffee with Karan. While Aamir has appeared solo twice and once with ex-wife Kiran Rao, Kareena has appeared on the show with Shahid Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. Before Kareena and Aamir, Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday appeared on the seventh season of the popular chat show. The show’s next guests would be Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, who will soon be seen together in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot.

