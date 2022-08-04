‘I felt bad’: Brendan Fraser describes sexual assault that almost made him quit acting





This story originally appeared on 08.06.19 Do you remember Brendan Fraser? 10 years ago he was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Then he suddenly disappeared. If you were a kid in the late 90s and early 2000s, chances are you saw a Brendan Fraser movie. The comedy and action star rose to fame with blockbusters like ‘The Mummy’ franchise, ‘George of the Jungle’, ‘Looney Tunes: Back in Action’ and the Oscar-winning film ‘Crash’. But after 2008, he largely disappeared from big lead roles. His absence was not due to drugs, a sex scandal or an illness despite the memes and even reported articles speculating on his career arc, with many accusing him of poor career choices. Fraser revealed in a recent interview that an incident of sexual harassment caused him to step back from his high-profile lifestyle. Lately, the actor has gradually returned to more high-profile roles, and in an interview with GQ, he explained that the real reason he stepped back from the spotlight was because he was physically groped by Philip Berk, a former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Syndicate. In his own book, Berk admitted to “pinching” Fraser in the butt after one event, but Fraser says the incident was much worse. “His left hand reaches out, grabs my ass, and one of his fingers touches me in the dirt. And he starts moving it.” “I felt bad. I felt like a little kid,” he told GQ. “I felt like I had a lump in my throat. I thought I was going to cry.” He said it was time to speak up, and other harassed men support him. Berk called the allegation a “total fabrication” but admits sending Fraser a letter of apology after the incident when the actor complained to the HFPA. Fraser said he tried to bury his feelings about the incident, but took action after watching actresses and actors speak out at this year’s Golden Globes. Am I still scared? Absolutely. Do I feel the need to say something? Absolutely. Have I wanted many times? Absolutely. Did I stop? Absolutely.” Despite his reservations, people seem to believe and be genuinely moved by Fraser’s assertion. Once the butt of jokes, Fraser has become a catalyst for spreading praise on social media. All these years and we find out that Brendan Fraser really is the guy you think he is, which means he’s too pure for this world and the world has left scars on him. I love him more than ever now.https://t.co/XGXV8FG5GK Geek Girl Diva (@geekgirldiva) February 22, 2018 Brendan Fraser’s story is a good reminder of established and assumed narratives. So many people have been beaten and spat out by our main institutions, forgotten until we return to empathy. AB (@AlannaBennett) February 22, 2018 He also gained public support from actor Terry Crews, who publicly spoke about a similar incident years ago. “Brendan is incredibly brave saying this,” Crews wrote on Twitter. “His experience of being assaulted is extremely similar to mine, ending with the assailant explaining his actions. One man’s ‘horseplay’ is another man’s humiliation.” Brendan is incredibly brave in telling this. His assault experience is extremely similar to mine ending with the assailant explaining his actions. One man’s heckling is another man’s humiliation. https://t.co/nNjtmKq5D7 terry crews (@terrycrews) February 22, 2018 Victims of sexual harassment and assault often face deep shame and fear when speaking out. Speaking up takes courage. Speaking up after being harassed or assaulted can be an incredible challenge, often fraught with personal and professional risk. Although the majority of assaults are against women, men face their own similar challenges in overcoming the shame, doubt and repercussions of coming forward and speaking out. When men like Fraser and Crews speak out, they help pave the way for other men to tell their own stories.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upworthy.com/i-felt-ill-brendan-fraser-describes-sexual-assault-that-nearly-made-him-quit-acting The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

