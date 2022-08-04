Mike Judge on the Paramount+ series, secret message – The Hollywood Reporter

Mike Judge has no interest in Beavis and Butthead riding in the wake of nostalgia. He wants his new Paramount+ series to be self-contained, with great (and hilarious) storytelling.

The second revival of the popular cartoon featuring two silly teenagers (both voiced by Judge) will arrive August 4 on Paramount+. Just like the original MTV show from the 90s – loved by teenagers and hated by their parents – Beavis and Butt-Head by Mike Judge will mock videos between stories, but with a twist. In addition to music videos, the jester duo will also poke fun at viral content from YouTube and TikTok, à la Tosh.0.

For Judge, this was an important aspect of bringing the series into 2022, where Beavis and Butt-Head changed slightly (Hey, they’ve upgraded to a flat-screen TV!), but stay those classic, hopeless losers, spouting nonsense while getting into one misguided situation after another.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter before the series debuted on the streamer, Judge explained why Beavis and Butt-Head wouldn’t drop F-bombs (even if they could now) as well as the difficulties of making the cartoon in the 90s and today. today.

In the talk below, Judge also reveals that he put a hidden message in one of the 90s Beavis and Butthead episode, says if he still has that “Porky’s Butthole” answering machine tape and shares the chilling ’90s complaint that prompted MTV to get him a bodyguard.

What was the duality of the 90s like to you, being so loved by children and teenagers, and so hated by their parents?

(Laughs.) At that time, especially in the early episodes of the show, a lot of the episodes were just plain awful. So if I had never seen the show and seen the wrong episode, I probably wouldn’t have liked it either. So I was sympathetic to parents or elderly people who didn’t like it. That said, if I were to show two or three of the episodes I’m proud of that they didn’t like, I’d say, “Well, I don’t care.” The show is probably my favorite thing I’ve done. (Laughs.) What always amazed me was that it was on pay cable. You had to be responsible and pay your bill and have it installed. And then acting like you had no power over stopping your kids, it just didn’t make much sense.

Beavis and Butt-Head make the universe Courtesy of MTV Entertainment Inc.

What was your biggest challenge during the 90s series, and what will be your biggest challenge now with this new iteration of the series?

In the 90s, I had never done a show. I didn’t know anyone who had ever done a show. I was doing these animated shorts by myself, in my house, and all of a sudden I had a TV show. And then on the other side of that, MTV had hardly ever done a show, certainly never done an animated show. They didn’t know what they were doing, then they hired an animation studio that didn’t know what they were doing. It was just a train wreck. Then, finally, all the controversy and his defense.

And now, I don’t want it to be necessarily that nostalgia, so how do you bring it into 2022? One of the things I really wanted to try to do, which we set up in Beavis and Butt-Head make the universe, that’s where there’s kind of a quantum entanglement, a split-universe thing. So there will be episodes where they’re middle-aged, and that’s a lot of fun to do. I think it’s just sort of keeping the nature of the characters pure, always has been, but now in modern times. It was a great reflection. But if it feels good, it’s usually good.

Will the rudeness, profanity of the characters stay the same, or could you increase it now that you no longer have to adhere to network standards and practices?

You know, back with Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, we could have said the word “shit,” but somehow it just didn’t sound like them. I don’t know, like there’s something naïve and innocent about them that makes it work. There’s just something funny about a bunch of stupid phrases like “butt-wagon” and “butt-munch”. We’re not going to start playing with the F-word; we’re not really changing it.

Now that so many years have passed and your children have grown up, has your perspective on these characters changed? Like, “Wouldn’t it be nice if, maybe, they weren’t such jesters?”

(Laughs.) I was already 30 when my first short film aired on MTV, so I was already old, I already had a child. For me, what changed a bit when the characters became really popular and mainstream was that they were just meant to be horrible little monsters. And it was kind of like, “Wow, we’re doing 100 episodes, so we have to find a sympathetic side,” which was usually about finding a way to feel sorry for them. I like to keep them pretty much where they were [at first], but they’ve gotten a little smarter over the years. They got a little smarter watching videos than maybe they should.

I loved the two episodes I was able to screen, especially when Beavis talks to the dumpster fire, and it gets him to do some positive deeds. I couldn’t help but wonder, “Is this Mike somehow atoning for those 90s kids who allegedly got in trouble with the fire and parents blaming the show?”

(Laughs.) There may be something unconscious going on there. Someone was throwing a musical episode, and I was like, “South Park did this better than anyone. One of the ideas was that the fire would be a character. Then Lew Morton and I just started tossing around this idea that fire isn’t telling him to do anything wrong. It was so fun to write. In fact, in the 90s, there was still this lingering late 80s stuff about how metal albums were accused of putting inverted messages. (Laughs.) And I’ve actually had a few instances where Beavis started talking backwards, and if you played him backwards, he said, “Stay in school and go to college. ” I knew if I made him talk backwards someone would go after the show, and that’s what they found out.

It’s incredible ! The other moment in the new episodes that got me rolling was that Beavis was a BTS fan. Is the band a guilty pleasure for you, or how did it go?

BTS is a guilty pleasure – but maybe not even so guilty: I love them. I have fairly standard tastes. I think because I was a musician, people think I’m going to be a music snob. I am not at all. I really like very sweet pop music. We did that a bit with Bon Jovi in ​​the 90s, with Beavis enjoying them more than he should.

Beavis and Butt-Head by Mike Judge Courtesy of Paramount+

With Tosh.0 being gone, there’s definitely a void to fill in poking fun at the videos. I like this Beavis and Butthead Do it. How did this come into the planning?

When we start talking with Paramount+, they just assume we were going to have videos, like there used to be. I kind of thought maybe they weren’t going to want that, so I was glad they did. There are all kinds of people killing it on YouTube with videos of them watching other videos, so why not have animated people commenting? And it’s really fun to do. Some of these things have been hard to clarify because a lot of these people are making so much money just posting their videos, so why would they want these two talking about it?

A die funniest stories you already said it was years ago Jimmy Kimmel Live! about the furious phone message you received from someone who called the show “Porky’s Butthole”. And the way they talk helped you create Boomhauer on king of the hill. I need to know, do you still have the tape? Is that your favorite complaint? And do you still receive complaints to this day?

(Laughs.) I still have the tape, and I digitized it. I was thinking of posting it because I got a lot of questions about it, but then I thought maybe this guy wasn’t quite there and that would be mean. This is definitely my favorite complaint. I still get complaints, but they aren’t as interesting as they used to be. It’ll be someone who just lambasted me on Twitter, telling you to “fuck you” for something. You know, I used to get pretty serious death threats. One person even wrote an entire poem that rhymed about how she was going to kill me. It was probably my least favorite. (Laughs.) MTV got me a bodyguard to go to the studio. Another time someone called and described inside my building, in the lobby, as a taunt to prove they knew where I lived.

The Beavis and Butthead video game for Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis was outstanding. Have you thought about making another game?

It didn’t come up, but it’s actually something that would be fun to do. I’m not a big gamer myself, but we could do so much more with it now. At the time, a company had started to grow – and I don’t know why it collapsed – but it was a lathe with hydraulics, like Back to the future was at Universal Studios. It was a cab Butt-Head was driving, rolling over a pile of shit, and Beavis was in the passenger seat. It was going to be 3D graphics all coordinated with all the shakes and rumbles. They were going to play first in a baseball stadium in Chicago.

It’s hilarious! When the show caught fire and merchandise was everywhere, was there one thing in particular that blew your mind when you saw it?

(Laughs.) I wasn’t crazy about a lot of T-shirts. One that comes to mind, I don’t know what you call it, like a pendant that you wear around your neck, with a leather strap, with Beavis’ headbang, pewter. I still have it. They didn’t make many, maybe they were too expensive. One thing, I guess it’s not merchandise, but it really blew my mind, they made a hot air balloon for the ’93 MTV Video Music Awards. It was crazy. It was the MTV logo with Beavis and Butt-Head on either side. I don’t know how this thing floated, but it floated for a little while — then it caught fire. (Laughs.)

How about!

Exactly. And you never heard of it again. It’s very hard to find any trace of it, but there was a picture somewhere online that I found once.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

Beavis and Butt-Head by Mike Judge premieres August 4 on Paramount+.