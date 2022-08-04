Karan Johar holds Aamir Khan responsible for Bollywood’s abandonment of the KGF style tone. The actor reacts

Karan Johar, in his latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7, brought together Laal Singh Chaddha actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He held Aamir Khan responsible for the change of tone in Bollywood that Southern cinema possesses. Aamir Khan said Karan’s perception was wrong and explained that his films had always been aimed at the masses. He also pointed out what filmmakers are missing these days.

KARAN JOHAR BLAMES AAMIR KHAN FOR BOLLYWOOD PITCH CHANGE

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared on Koffee With Karan 7. The trio talked about Laal Singh Chaddha, South vs North debate, among others.

On the show, Karan Johar asked why films from the South are doing well at the box office and what Bollywood is missing. He also held Aamir Khan responsible for the tonal shift.

Karan Johar asked Aamir, “You’ve always had an academic understanding of films. Southern films have been so successful, from Baahubali to Pushpa RRR and KGF. And some of our films haven’t worked. There’s- is there a change in our films in terms of the tone that these films from the South offer?

He went on to blame Aamir and said, “Hindi cinema had that, we let it down and you’re responsible for that. In 2001, Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan both had new sensibilities, new syntax of cinema. Then Rang De Basanti and Taare Zameen Par came in. You started to make a certain audience.

Aamir Khan had a matured opinion on this and said Karan Johar’s perception was wrong. Explaining his stance, Aamir said, “You are wrong. All my films are Hindi films, films from the heart. All these films had emotions that touched the common man. Taare Zameen Par connected with every household where there is a child. Rang De Basanti reaches a basic audience. I’m not saying you make an action movie or crude movies. Make a good movie, but choose a topic that is relevant today. Every The filmmaker has the freedom to choose the subject. But when you choose a subject that most of India is not interested in, then your film remains a niche film. And that is a choice you have made since the beginning of the movie. Most of us don’t realize that.

ON THE WORK FRONT FOR AAMIR KHAN

Aamir Khan will next be seen in director Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is the official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. The film is set to hit screens on August 11. Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in key roles.

