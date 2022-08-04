Good Fight, great actor: Andre Braugher returns to TV series





Not because The Good Fight is one of TV’s best, smartest, most unpredictable shows, though this topical and politically edgy legal drama from Robert and Michelle King (who posted a trailer Wednesday for the upcoming season) is indeed all of those things. What has heightened my anticipation for the September 8 premiere on Paramount+ is André Braugher’s imminent arrival in the cast of Good Fight. He’s an actor who has not only been a star, but a star on every show he’s appeared in. According to Deadline, Braugher will play RiChard Lane, a showman and rainmaker attorney who becomes a new named partner at The Good Fight law firm, which includes Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald. Lane is described as a force of nature, a wild mix of genius, kindness, religion and cheerful hedonism, and also a handful. It looks like a role that will require some of the versatility that has always been Braughers’ hallmark. Want the portrait of a skilled tactician at work? Check out Braughers’ searing 1990s portrayal of Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life on the Street, a shrewd homicide detective who often extracted confessions from suspects he interrogated in The Box. Want a poignant study of a man struggling in his fifties and his discontents? Check out Braughers’ portrayal of car salesman Owen Thoreau Jr. in the short-lived crime comedy drama Men of a Certain Age (2009-11). Owen struggled with anxiety, diabetes, his weight and hating his job at a dealership owned by his overbearing father. I really dug that character, Braugher once said of Owen. I dug the fact that he struggles for competence and doesn’t succeed. Want perfect comedy? Check out Braughers’ deadpan performance as Captain Raymond Holt, the gay, cerebral, cultured, and hyper-formal commander of Brooklyn’s 99th Precinct Nine-Nine. (2013-21). Out of a series filled with fun characters, Braughers Holt was the funniest. Three summers ago, I reviewed Braughers’ performance at the Williamstown Festival of Johnathan Paynes’ play A Human Being, Of a Sort. Inspired by a true story, A Human Being takes place in 1906 at the Bronx Zoo, where a member of the Mbuti people, from the Congo region of Africa, was locked up, half-naked, in a cage on which were written the words Primate. Accommodation. In Williamstown, a whiskered Braugher played a guard named Smokey who was increasingly troubled by the moral implications of his job. I praised Braugher for a penetrating characterization of Smokey that opens a window into the guards’ inner turmoil as he grapples with the dilemma of working in a system that has treated him unfairly. Braugher was so good in the role that I wish he had done more acting. But the important thing is that he gets a showcase for his multiple skills. So I gladly accept Braughers’ return to television in The Good Fight. A good show is about to get better. André Braugher in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”. Eddy Chen/FOX Don Aucoin can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.

