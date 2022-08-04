Bump Picture – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock There’s a bun in the oven! Chrissy Teigen, 36, revealed that she and her husband john legend, 43, having another baby on the way on Wednesday, August 3. Cravings The author cradled her baby bump in a black crop top and mesh underwear by Gucci as she revealed she was expecting following her devastating 2020 miscarriage and IVF journey . The past few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy once again filled our home and our hearts, she began. More related news: 1 billion blows later (in the leg lately, as you can see!) we have another one on the way, she added, before referring to the tragic loss of her child there. at 23 months. Every date I’ve been like, ok if it’s healthy today, I announce it, but then I breathe a sigh of relief hearing a heartbeat and decide I’m still too nervous. I don’t think I’ll ever walk away from a date with more excitement than nervousness, but so far everything is perfect and beautiful and I feel hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it was very hard to keep it so long! she signed. Prior to her pregnancy, Chrissy announced she was undergoing IVF to try to conceive again in an Instagram post. While she was trying, she asked people to avoid saying whether she looked pregnant or not. I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because even though I know it’s said with horny good intentions, it’s just kinda sucks to hear because I’m the opposite of pregnant, wrote- her at the time. Celebrity Baby Bumps: Beyonce, Chrissy Teigen & More : PICS The news of the new baby comes almost two years after Chrissys’ heartbreaking miscarriage in September 2020. The model had opened up about the experience in a devastating Instagram post. She revealed that she and the songwriter named their baby Jack before she was born, and she mourned her loss. I am so sorry that the first moments of your life encountered so many complications, that we were unable to give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you, she wrote at the time. After the devastating miscarriage, Chrissy received an outpouring of support from other stars, including some opening up about their own experiences with the miscarriages. Her husband also dedicated a new song to her after the heartbreaking loss. A year after the events, the Cravings the author wrote a moving letter to the child she lost. You gave me the greatest pain I could imagine to show me that I could survive anything even if I didn’t want to, she wrote. I couldn’t take care of you but you came and left for me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. Related link Related: National Donut Day: See Lizzo, Ben Affleck and more stars munching on sweet treats Besides the new baby on the way, Chrissy and John already have two children: a son Miles3 years old and his daughter Moon, 6. The little ones are growing up so fast, as recent photos of children heading to a wedding with their parents show. Both superstars are clearly doting parents of the kids.

