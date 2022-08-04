Salman Khan was offered Mannat before Shah Rukh Khan; here’s why he refused | Bollywood





Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan often cry out in interviews and on social media. Recently, Shah Rukh also hinted that Salman could be part of a song in his upcoming film, Pathaan, and said working with him was a brotherly experience. In a recent interview, Salman talked about one thing of Shah Rukh, that he wanted to have his Mumbai mansion, Mannat, which Salman said was first offered to him, but he refused. Read more: Shah Rukh Khan talks about starring in Salman Khans Tiger Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan made cameos in each other’s films and even co-starred in the 1995 film Karan Arjun. According to reports, the actors could soon star in a thriller from filmmaker Aditya Chopra. Salman and Shah Rukh Khan share a close friendship, but there was a phase a few years ago when they weren’t on good terms after fighting at actor Katrina’s birthday party Kaifs in 2008. When Salman was asked about the one thing Shah Rukh Khan had that he wished he had, the actor said in an interview with journalist Faridoon Shahryar: “This bungalow of his (Mannat). But he had come to me first when i was just started my dad (film producer and screenwriter salim khan) said itne bade ghar mein tum karoge kya (what will you do in such a big house) i want to ask shah rukh , itne bade ghar mein karta kya hai tu (what is he doing in such a big house). Located in Mumbais Bandra, Mannat is home to Shah Rukh, wife and interior designer Gauri Khan and their three children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. The six-story mansion was designed by Gauri and is one of Bollywood’s most iconic celebrity homes. It features luxurious amenities as well as collectibles of art and family heirlooms and is said to be worth around 200 crores. In recent years, Salman and Shah Rukh have opened up about their long relationship with each other. Earlier in June, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated 30 years of his Bollywood journey with his fans during an Instagram Live. During which, Shah Rukh had said, He (Salman) is like a brother. We don’t know which of us is the eldest. Each of us behaves like an older brother on different days. One who makes a mistake, the other assumes the role of an older brother.

