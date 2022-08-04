Looks like Eternals 2 is moving forward, according to an MCU actor





Sandwiched between Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Coming Home, Eternals introduces the title, characters created by Jack Kirby to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, since the Marvel movie was released last November, it’s unclear what the future holds for the Eternals beyond a vague tease that they would “come back.” Well, according to Eternals actor Patton Oswalt, Eternals 2 is on the way! Patton Oswalt, who appeared in Eternals‘ mid-credits scene as Pip the Troll alongside Harry Styles’ Eros/Starfox, stopped by TODAY to promote his new film I love my father with James Morosini, who directed, wrote and co-starred in the feature film. When host Al Roker touched on Oswalt’s presence in the Marvel Universe, the actor quickly touched on his presence in Eternals (including a fake geek-out moment) and then said the following: They announced that there would be a sequel to Eternals, Chloé Zhao is going to direct it. So I hope there will be more Starfox and Pip adventures. Although Marvel Studios showed off its official Phase 5 lineup at San Diego Comic-Con, as well as provided some key Phase 6 details, there was no mention of Eternals 2. But as Patton Oswalt has heard, the sequel is well and truly moving forward with Chloe Zhao back in the director’s chair, though it’s not yet clear if Pip and Starfox will be in on the action for this next round. Oswalt’s turn as Pip follows after playing various members of the Koenig family in Agents of SHIELDand his other Marvel-related credits include Blade Trinity and the 2017 Spider Man animated series. Pip and Starfox visited Thena, Makkari, and Druig as they traveled across the galaxy to find other Eternals. After Pip provided a grand introduction to Starfox, the Harry Styles characters informed the three Eternals that their “friends were in trouble”, but he and his drunk mate knew where to find them. Starfox was referring to Sersi, Phastos, and Kingo forcibly removed from Earth by Arishem at the end of Eternalsthe Celestial saying that their memories would determine whether humanity was wiped out or not. In the same way Eternals earning a mixed critical reception, it also didn’t make much of a splash at the box office, grossing just over $402 million worldwide on a reported budget of $200 million. Still, this is the MCU we’re talking about; Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and the other creative minds of this franchise don’t introduce characters like these if they aren’t big players down the line. So we were going to see more Eternals no matter what, but according to Patton Oswalt, Eternals 2 is a go. Hopefully confirmation of the sequel is among the big announcements made at D23 in September. In the meantime, feel free to stream Eternals 2 with your Disney+ subscription and make sure you’re up to date with upcoming Marvel movies and Marvel TV shows heading to screens big and small in the years to come.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cinemablend.com/superheroes/marvel-cinematic-universe/sounds-like-eternals-2-is-moving-forward-according-to-an-mcu-actor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos