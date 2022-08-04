Newsom asks Hollywood to stop filming in conservative states





SACRAMENTO Expanding his attack on Republican states for their stances on guns, civil rights and abortion, Governor Gavin Newsom of California on Wednesday called on Hollywood to march on liberal values ​​by bringing back their film and television productions from States like Georgia and Oklahoma. Mr. Newsom launched the challenge through a ad in Variety who asked the left-leaning creative community in the states to take stock of your values ​​and those of your employees when doing business in those states. The Democratic governor simultaneously approved a legislative proposal on Wednesday providing for a five-year, $1.65 billion extension to California’s film and television production tax credit program.

It is the second time in recent weeks that Mr. Newsom has used California legislation as a stick to tear apart Republican leaders elsewhere. Last month, he signed a bill allowing residents to sue manufacturers of illegal weapons and took the opportunity to chastise Governor Greg Abbott of Texas for previously allowing his residents to sue abortion providers.

Mr. Newsoms’ statements on Wednesday underscored the strain that escalating culture wars have placed on American businesses, particularly in states where the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade severely limited women’s reproductive rights. Some of the nation’s largest companies, including the Walt Disney Company, Netflix and Comcast, owner of NBCUniversal, have announced programs to help employees who need access to abortion but cannot get it in their native country. Hundreds of entertainment figures have also spoken out against Republican-run state policies that have weakened safeguards for LGBTQ people. Last week, some 400 television creators and showrunners publicly demanded that production companies protect pregnant employees in states where abortion is banned. But the entertainment companies have yet to announce any major plans to cancel expansions or move offices. king of tulsaTaylor Sheridans’ upcoming crime drama starring Sylvester Stallone, filmed this summer for Paramount+ in Oklahoma.

In Georgia on Monday, Governor Brian Kemp announcement that film and television productions generated $4.4 billion in the state this fiscal year, a new record. Spider-Man: No Way Home was filmed in the state, Governor noted, as was the fourth season of Stranger Things.

I was happy to name Gavin Newsom Oklahomas Economic Developer of the Year Award in 2021 and I’m happy to see him run for two years in a row, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt joked in a statement Wednesday. Mr. Stitt took a similar swipe at the governor of California last year in reference to pandemic state shutdowns, which Mr. Stitt said drove business in his state.

The Motion Picture Association, the trade group representing major movie studios and Netflix, declined to comment on Wednesday. Moving a production can be exceptionally expensive and logistically complex, and some of the biggest companies in the entertainment industry are deeply invested in conservative-run states. Disney, for example, has maintained extensive operations in Florida despite a bitter and costly standoff between its employees and the state. After Disney, under pressure from its employees, objected a Florida ban on LGBTQ-related instructions, state lawmakers and Governor Ron DeSantis stripped the company of the special authority it had over the tracts of land where Disney World and other properties are located. the society. Disney, meanwhile, has delayed the planned relocation of some 2,000 high-profile jobs from California to Florida. Mr. Newsom has been at the heart of this power struggle for months, stalking Mr. DeSantis on Twitter and inviting Disney to rethinking your investments in Florida. The Variety ad was the latest in a series of moves by Mr. Newsom to bring his defense of California values ​​to the national stage. A $105,000 spot who raced in Florida last month attacking Mr. DeSantis and urging Florida businesses to come to California was the opening salvo in a nationwide effort by Mr. Newsom that included ads in Texas newspapers attacking Mr. Abbott on abortion restrictions and a high-profile trip to Washington, DC to discuss gun laws, among other things.

Expanding his attacks to include Oklahoma and Georgia, Mr. Newsom has targeted not just two of California’s most aggressive rivals for film, TV and other content production, but two of the most conservative states. nations on social issues. Oklahoma, which escalated aggressively film production incentives during the pandemic, has banned nearly all abortions since reversing Roe v. Wade. And Georgia, which has one of the most generous film production incentive programs in the country, has granted fetuses full legal recognition. This week, a Georgia tax agency discovered that pregnant women could take out a $3,000 personal loan tax exemption for any fetus with a detectable heartbeat. Mr. Newsom noted that California’s abortion rights are among the safest in the country. The state has also enacted some of the strongest gun safety and civil liberties laws in the nation for LGBTQ people. The California film tax credit that the state created in 2009 after productions began decamping for Canada has been of questionable value, even with an expansion and revamp in 2014. The incentive allows filmmakers to recover up to 25% of their expenses up to the first $100. million on crew salaries and other costs, excluding star salaries. But other states, including Georgia, offer deeper discounts. Critics complain that the tax credit encourages bidding wars and rarely sustains productions over the long term. An analysis from 2019 by the state’s nonpartisan Office of Legislative Analysts, found that a third of the projects that received the grants likely would have been done in California regardless. Although the credit has likely resulted in some film and television projects being made here, many other similar projects have also been made here without receiving any financial incentive, according to the report.

But Newsom boasted on Wednesday another study, conducted this year for the Motion Picture Association by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corp., which concluded that the California program had helped create more than 110,000 jobs and tens of billions of dollars in economic output. In recent years, the tax credit has also helped bring shows like American Horror Story, Veep, and Lucifer from other states and countries back to California.

