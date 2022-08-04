Revenant’s key actor hails from Dallas

Do you know Arthur Redcloud? He lives in Colleyville and works as a fuel delivery driver. Oh, another piece of information about him is that he’s in the biggest movie of the year, The ghost, who just racked up 12 Oscar nominations for the upcoming Oscars. Yeah, you know Arthur Redcloud, and even better, you now know he lives in our town. Score for us.

In The Returning, Redcloud plays Hikuc, a member of the Pawnee tribe searching for the remaining members of his tribe. He meets Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio) and saves his life by tending to his injuries and building him a fort to protect him from the snow while he recovers. The scenes they share are some of the most important and poignant in the film. It challenges what we have learned throughout history: who really were the savages? Native Americans or Whites? (Director Alejandro G. Irritus’ answer is very clear in the film.)

What’s rather amazing is that Redcloud has no acting background and responded to a casting call for the film. It tells us that God is responsible for the hit in a million. I can’t really argue with that unless you want to bring talent into the mix. Little did he know that nailing the encores and getting the part would change his life forever. Again, he has some of the most important scenes from the biggest movie of the year and this is his first chance to act. This spiritual journey might just be the best hell ever experienced in this lifetime. And that’s not such a bad thing.

When you heard about the casting call, what made you want to go audition?

I wasn’t going to do it at first and just went for it, I had already taken the time anyway. I just went ahead and went over there and did the audition, and I drove from Dallas, Texas, to Santa Fe, New Mexico, in one night, and I arrived at the audition casting earlier than expected, and worked from there.

Very cool. I’m sure a lot of people auditioned, but what do you think you did that helped you land the role?

Frankly? I would probably say God, creator, because you’re not succeeding or going as fast from where I was to where I am. Usually there is a process you have to follow or go through before you get to where I am. I say this with all my heart because there is no explanation for me to get where I am, but this. I know this might sound crazy to some people, but that’s how it works. I’m a very spiritual guy, and God heard me. Many truths or lies, it doesn’t say much, but the meaning of what they say does. Anyway, it was him, not me.

It’s your first role, and it happens to be one of the biggest movies of the year, maybe the decade. You work with many heavyweights: renowned cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, director Alejandro Gonzlez Irritu and you share scenes with one of the biggest stars in the world, Leonardo DiCaprio. In these scenes, you come off so naturally, like an acting veteran. What state of mind were you in when filming started, because I can imagine how daunting it can be with all those heavy hitters staring at you when Action! is called.

I just wanted to respect and honor every nation that was going to be represented, but also the ancestors of every native as well as the ancestors of all first nations people, because whether it was on TV or in the movies, it was all about that, respecting and honoring ancestors, not just my character’s ancestors, or even my own ancestors, but everyone who was going to be portrayed. Aboriginals as well as First Nations, and who want to do it.

That’s what kept me going, but in that, while I was on set or off set, I wanted to teach everyone eagerly. I think Duane Howard [Elk Dog] and Grace Dove [Hugh Glass’ Wife] and Melaw Nakehko [Powaqa]as well as Forrest Goodluck [Hawk] and I, myself, have all done that in all of our roles in our scenes and in our character. I think that’s what makes this film very powerful spiritually. Alejandro said that a few times, because we taught him a lot about our Native American culture and First Nations culture, our beliefs and… the way we are, and why we are the way we are.



In the history books, in the 1800s, Native Americans are known as savages, but in the movie we learn that the real savages are white people.

Here it is, yeah!!

What do you think about Alejandro wanting to report it?

I think that was, when making the movie, I think that was one of the big things that was close to his heart, because the movie was shot on a Stony Ridge reservation of First Nations people . We went to the reserve when we took those, when we filmed those scenes. Alejandro was not trying to tell a man’s story or show a man’s story. It was humanity. But I also think his system was, looking back, I don’t think he was trying to show or tell a story. I think it was to correct a story, because in books these days, a lot of it was written by white people. Many of them are lies and false perceptions and perspectives of how our people are.

I think the motive he went on with is to correct a story, not to tell or show it. I think that’s also what makes this movie so remarkable in the way it did it, that way. Because he always asked Native American actors and actresses about our habits and why we do it [something] in this way, or what else can we add not just to the script but to the scene in regards to who we are in ourselves and for our people. Alejandro left it to us. I think that’s what makes him an incredible director.

He just has this great respect for our culture, because he has one himself. Working with him was so, a gift, but also so… How can I put it? An honor, but also probably a deep connection between him and me, because his birthday and mine are a day apart. He’s a Leo. I am lion. She’s a deep person and so am I. We have a connection because of those things, but working on the movie, it made things really meaningful. His whole thing, behind the scenes of a lot of scenes or sets or whatever, was respecting people and honoring culture.

Now that you’ve played a character who endured really brutal conditions a long time ago, how has that affected the way you see the world today?

Yet I would say that we are so insensitive to a lot of things. We often forget how blessed and lucky we are to have the things we have. Can you imagine what today’s society would be like without a car and how with just a horse and trying to survive and not live? I think we all live today, but to go live with a lot of the necessities of life, internet-wise or otherwise, we’re really, really lucky to have what we have today.

I think we forget how difficult it was not only for their ancestors, but also for people like your own line of your family. What was it like for your grandfather’s grandfather to succeed and get through anything. Can you remember something like what they said or is there one thing you never want to forget or is this how you make bread, or is this how you can keep the clean water here, whatever. I think that’s what differentiates us from them, it’s not by the years, but I think by the mentality.

The Oscar nominations have been announced and The ghost received 12 nominations? It’s incredible. How do you feel, it’s your first film and it gets 12 Oscar nominations?

Joyful. I was about to go on a local TV station, Good Morning Texas, when right before I went, my agent and I, she discussed with me that the movie had 12 nominations, and I was just overjoyed in my mind. It’s like anything else, I wanted to be in the same room with the whole cast and share this news, because it’s more meaningful and powerful because then we would know that what we’ve been through together means something, but also did something. It was really great to have this news, but I think I would have really liked to share the news at the same time with all the cast. Alejandro and Leo and Tom Hardy and Domhnall Gleeson and Will Poulter [Bridger] and Forrest, Melaw and Duane. I really wish we could have done them all together. It would have been so powerful.

Are you going to the Oscars?

[If] I manage to. I will see what happens.

Cool, very cool, man. I hope you get there. In the movie, you and Leo, it’s well known that you both eat raw buffalo meat. How did you train your stomach to handle this?

[Laughs] Like I said, my grandfather was a healer, so I learned a lot from my grandfather, but I learned a lot from my people. Our people, our ancestors, ate a lot of buffalo a long time ago when it was livelier. How can I say this? Before the cows appeared in the photo, that’s all we ate. This is why we live so long, is because we have used everything from the buffalo, from the mind to the body, to the spirit, to the heart. We used it all. We ate it all. We used everything we could to keep warm, to feed ourselves. Ever since I was growing up, I grew up the old-fashioned way, and I’m used to eating buffalo liver or buffalo heart, whatever it is. It was easy for me.

It was harder for Leo, because he wasn’t immersed in Native American culture like that, but for me, it was just, not just ancestry, but being home. It was them too. It wasn’t even me, but I know it was really hard for him. I kept doing it simply because I’ve been doing it for years, and I applaud, salute, and tip my hat to Mr. Leo DiCaprio for not only going through this scene together, but making this moment, sharing this one. that moment together.