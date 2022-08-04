Veteran Bollywood actor dies of cardiac arrest





Veteran actor Mthilesh Chaturvedi, popularly known for his roles in Neeli Chatri Wale and Kayamat, died last night. The actor died of a heart attack and breathed his last in Lucknow. The news of his death was confirmed by his son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi. The actor recently suffered a heart attack and was later moved to his hometown to recuperate. Sharing a post on Facebook, Ashish Chaturvedi wrote, “You were the best dad in the world. You never treated me like a son in law and you always gave me love like your own son. May God rest in peace to your soul.” Take a look at the post here: The actor has been in the industry for decades. Mithilesh has appeared in some of Bollywood’s biggest films including Koi Mil Gaya with Hrithik Roshan, Gadar Ek Prem Katha with Sunny Deol, Satya, Bunty Aur Babli, Krrish, Taal, Ready, Asoka and Fiza, and others. Chaturvedi has also worked with directors such as Prem Tiwari, Kunwar Kalyan Singh, Bansi Kaul, Surya Mohan Kulshrestha, Dina Nath, Urmil Thapliyal and Anupam Kher. Apart from movies, the actor has also appeared in commercials and TV shows such as Patiala Babes and web shows like Scam, where he played Ram Jethmalani. Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. As soon as news of Koi actor Mil Gaya surfaced online, several fans expressed their heartache. Besides the fans, industry people in City B also paid heartfelt tributes to the veteran actor. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Instagram and wrote, “RIP Mithileshji”. In the meantime, details of his final rite are still awaited.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.jagran.com/entertainment/mithilesh-chaturvedi-death-news-latest-updates-cardiac-arrest-health-ailments-condolences-10046916 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos