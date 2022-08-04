Original Ash Voice Actor Narrating Book About Pokemon Series





Audiobooks rely heavily on the narrator to accurately describe the story they vocalize, so readers can find themselves enveloped in the comfort of the written universe through storytelling. This means excitement for any reader looking forward to Daniel Dockery’s book Pokemon audio book Monster kidsan incredible journey through the age of monsters and how the future is shaping up for games like Pokemonbecause the original voice of Ash Ketchum Veronica Taylor, will be the narrator. GAMER VIDEO OF THE DAY Veronica Taylor voiced the passionate Pokemon trainer in the original Pokemon animated show, which means she has first-hand experience with the fanbase and how dedicated she can be. At Daniel Dockery Monster kids hopes to convey the important role Pokemon not only paved the way for other shows such as Yu Gi Oh and other allied monsters Digimon, but also creating a future for the genre. Next shows in Pokemon The paw prints created by Pikachu are now enjoying increasing popularity, an example being the many different Yu-Gi-Oh anime that exist today. RELATED: Pokemon Unite 1st Anniversary Plans Include Special Events, Ultra Beast, And More

Monster kids will include 224 pages of details concerning not only the Pokemon franchise itself, but also its origin story and what led to its success. There will also be interviews included, with personal stories shared by those involved, as well as what impacted the creation of the set. Pokemon Empire. There’s a correlation between the iconic slogan, “I gotta catch ’em all” and the mentality of today’s culture that strives for perfection, with some fans making it their mission to collect as many Pokemon as possible in-game or with cards. to collect. , something the book will delve into in greater detail once published.

Dockery is a Senior Writer at Crunchyroll and has also written for outlets such as Wired, Paste, and Vulture. The release date of Monster kids is scheduled for October 4 with pre-order currently possible, with the Pokemon book available not only as an audiobook but also as an ebook or traditional paperback. The Pokemon The world is vast and continues to grow, with new generations always coming out, which also means that there is a wide variety of other monster-related games and media, new to content as well. The stories inside Monster kids should prove to be a fascinating insight into Pokemonthe catchphrase of “Gotta catch ’em all.” With Veronica Taylor adding her voice to the audiobook, there’s an increased chance of becoming nostalgic for the original animated show that sparked a desire to immerse yourself deeply in the lore of a created world, Pokemon or otherwise.

MORE: All Pokemon Featured In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Third Trailer

