Hollywood Unions Praise Governor Newsoms for Committing to Sign Bill Extending California Movie Tax Incentive Program – Deadline
California Governor Gavin Newsom’s pledge to sign a bill that would extend the $330 million per year Film and TV Production Tax Credit program through 2030 receives praise from the Entertainment Union Coalition , whose members include SAG-AFTRA, the DGA, the IATSE Council of California, Teamsters Local 399 and Workers’ International Union of North America Local 724.
The bill — SB 485, drafted by State Senator Anthony Portantino — would extend the $330 million annual tax incentives to qualifying film and television productions, which are set to expire in 2025.
“Today, Governor Newsom gave the 163,000 women and men we represent who work in California’s film and television industry a lifeline,” the EUC said in a statement. “With the announcement that he will sign SB 485, extending California’s film and television tax credit program through 2030, Governor Newsom has secured a future where our members can continue to work in jobs they love, in the state they call home, and being there as part of their family and community.
“We thank Governor Newsom for his longstanding support of working families, which culminated in his announcement today. We thank the author of the bill, Senator Portantino, for his unwavering commitment to keeping this industry and those who work in it in California. We look forward to working with Go Biz Director Dee Dee Myers and the administration to protect the jobs we currently have and bring more of these good jobs home.
The bill, which has already passed the State Senate, was heard today in Assembly appropriations and will then go to the full Assembly. If approved, as expected, it will be signed by the governor later this month.
In announcing that he will sign SB 485, the post-Roe vs. Wade The abortion debate was clearly on the governor’s mind as well.
“As other states roll back people’s rights, California will continue to protect fundamental freedoms for all and welcome businesses that stand up for their employees,” Newsom said in a statement today. “Extending this program will help ensure that California’s world-class entertainment industry continues to drive economic growth with good jobs and a diverse and inclusive workforce.”
Today Hollywood will wake up to this ad.
It’s time to choose.
You can protect your workers or continue to support anti-abortion states that rule with hate.
Were there for you. Extended tax credits for those returning home to the Golden State.
Choose freedom.
Choose CA. pic.twitter.com/9Bcmc6zpdu
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 3, 2022
According to the governor’s office, the tax incentive program has generated $24 of economic activity for every dollar invested, “spurring tens of billions of dollars of economic output, helping to create more than 110,000 jobs and bringing entertainment and movies in California”. The expansion of the film and television tax credit program will help the state’s ongoing efforts to retain its status as the world’s film and television production capital, a status long earned due to its superior teams, of its talent, infrastructure, weather, locations and a host of other attributes that lead to commercial and creative success.
The governor’s office noted that its announcement “comes as hundreds of showrunners demand that production companies implement protocols to protect pregnant employees in states where abortion is prohibited.”
Responding to Newsom’s announcement, the California Film Commission said it “stands ready to help all projects — including those that reject states where human rights are under attack — make the most of whatever the California has to offer”.
“The Governor’s actions today speak to the values held by so many in the film and television production industry,” said Colleen Bell, Executive Director of the Film Commission. “More than ever, California offers the best value and the best values.”
Bell also noted that the creative community has a unique influence and, therefore, a unique responsibility. “Working and supporting a state that violates fundamental freedoms is contrary to the core values of the industry,” she added. “It’s also a bad deal.”
“California is the entertainment capital of the world, and it’s exciting and appropriate for the state to invest in maintaining and expanding its impact,” Portantino said. “The economic benefit of extending the film and television tax credit program creates thousands of jobs for talented artisans and generates significant revenue for our budget. I am grateful to Governor Newsom for his unwavering support and leadership in improving this historic industry – which is unique to California. Talent and industry need certainty to compete with other states and the expansion of the tax credit program does just that.
