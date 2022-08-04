DakhaBrakha to bring Ukrainian music and anti-war messages to Schenectady – The Daily Gazette





Dakha Brakha’s sound is hard to pin down, but his message is not: Stop Putin. It’s a message the band brought to Music Haven in 2016 and will bring to Central Park tonight with renewed urgency. The group was formed in 2004 by avant-garde director Vladyslav Troitskyi and includes Nina Garenetska, Marko Halanevych, Iryna Kovalenko and Olena Tsybulska. The quartet combines traditional Indian, Arabic, African and Australian instruments with powerful and sometimes ethereal voices. You can hear a little jazz, rock and hip-hop in the songs of the group, each mixed with its version of Ukrainian folk. Wearing large square hats and richly decorated costumes, DakhaBrakha began performing around the world ten years ago. His high-energy, overtly theatrical shows were often laced with humor. On this tour, the tone is darker, with the band members commenting on the war in Ukraine between songs. There are also projected backgrounds with videos of a devastated Ukraine. “Usually we have fun of course on stage and we have that humor, but not on this program every minute people die in your country,” Halanevych told NPR in an interview earlier this year. “So it’s really impossible to feel that joy of music. That’s why it’s really complicated to find this balance between art and political expression. But we try to do it. DakhaBrakha, which translates to give/take in Old Ukrainian, is touring the United States shortly after Russian troops invaded the country earlier this year. They not only helped establish cultural ties between this country and their own, but also raised funds for Ukrainian relief efforts. . . . This is a great tragedy for our country, and we feel it every moment,” Halanevych told NPR. “A lot of people in Ukraine and around the world tell us that it’s our best possibility to be useful and useful, is to be on stage and show people our culture, our music and tell our story and to tell the story of our country. Tonight at Music Haven, proceeds from food sales will benefit local Ukrainian refugees through the Ukrainian American Cultural Center. The evening, which is a tribute to Ukraine, will also feature Viktor Holovaschenko, Chairman of the Ukrainian American Cultural Center (UACC), Dr. Andrij Baran, Chairman of the Ukrainian Congress of America Committee, Capital District; local Ukrainian religious leaders; members of 518 Ukrainians/AID UKRAINE NOW; and representatives from Schenectady Clergy Against Hate. After Dakha Brakhas’ performance, there will be a candlelight vigil, followed by words of hope and the Ukrainian national anthem.

Music Havens artistic director and producer Mona Golub sees the show as not only a joy to perform, but also a responsibility, especially since the show’s motto is “traveling the world one gig at a time.” Meaningful cultural exchange involves crossing borders, breaking down barriers and celebrating our common humanity, through good and difficult times, Golub said. The music begins at 7 p.m. with a performance by the band Korinya, which contextualizes the tradition of Ukrainian village orchestras with modern life in the ever-widening diaspora. The concession stand, which opens at 6 p.m., will offer Ukrainian dishes including potato and cheese pierogies sautéed with butter and caramelized onions, kielbasa and kraut. For more information, visit Musichavenstage.org. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts, Schenectady

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailygazette.com/2022/08/03/dakhabrakha-to-bring-ukrainian-music-and-anti-war-messages-to-schenectady/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos