Erica Fernandes Makes SHOCKING Revelations About Southern Film Industry; said: ‘They wanted mass on me’

Erica Fernandes is one of the biggest names in the Indian television industry. She has been on hit shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, did you know that Erica has been part of several films in the South? She has made films in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. In her first Kannada film, Ninnindale, she had the chance to work with the late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. However, Erica’s experience of working in the Southern film industry was not great. The actress recently opened up about the issues she was facing as she was very thin. Also Read – Janhvi Kapoor is dying to work with Jr NTR and can’t wait to make her Tollywood debut

Recently, while speaking to ETimes, the actress said, “I was very skinny at the time. I was 18 when I started doing Southern movies. I worked for a few years. During this time I had to face I was thin and out of shape according to them at that time. They wanted some mass on me. For this reason I had to be stuffed to get into the character they wanted to portray. I faced those issues. I don’t think I would do that anymore.” ALSO READ – Accusing Aamir Khan of ‘boycotting Laal Singh Chaddha’ for stinging Shah Rukh during an Aryan drug deal; 5 Times Kangana Ranaut Chose B-town Superstars

Erica Fernandes’ statements went viral in entertainment news. She also revealed that she was replaced in a Southern movie despite gaining a few pounds. She said that she tried very hard to gain weight, and even the hero of the film was bulking up. When the actress saw the hero on the set, he had gained more volume and compared to him, her efforts were in vain, since Erica’s changes were not visible. Also Read – Laal Singh Chaddha: No ‘adult scenes’ in Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan star; the actor REVEALS the reason behind it [Read Deets]

We wonder in which film it was in which Erica was replaced.

Meanwhile, television has done wonders for Erica. The actress has a huge fan following and a few weeks ago there were reports that she would be participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. However, the actress denied confirming the news.

