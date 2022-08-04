Hollywood Keeps Trying To Reboot This Classic Don Knotts Film





Hollywood reboots are nothing new. Especially today, it seems like there are more reboots than original content. At the time of this writing, the highest-grossing film at the box office of the entire year is the sequel to the 1986 film. Top Gun. This, of course, is Top Gun: Maverick which has grossed over $650 million to date. We get new Jurassic Park, Matrix, and even Scream top box office films. It would perhaps be more surprising to discover that there is something that is not brought back to modern audiences. However, there is a reboot project that can’t seem to get off the ground. It would be the 1964 comedy Don Knotts, The Incredible Mr. Limpet. The film was a clever mix of live-action and animation that followed Knotts’ mild-mannered fish enthusiast, Mr. Limpet, as he worked to bring down Nazi submarines with the United States Navy. It’s probably one of Knotts’ best-known films, along with The Ghost and Mr. Chicken. So it’s not so shocking that Hollywood wants to bring Mr. Limpet to a new generation. The first one Limpet the reboot began to materialize in 1996. Around this time, Jim Carrey, fresh off the success of The mask and Stupid and even dumber, was attached as the lead role. As a comedian with a strength in physical comedy, he seemed like a fitting replacement for Knotts. Knotts was even aware of the remake and offered his support! So it should have gone perfectly, right? Good… After the original director resigned, the studio approached Brad Bird, known for The Incredibles, Ratatouille, and The Iron Giant. At that point, they showed him the animation they had already done on Carrey’s Limpet. Patton Oswalt, who worked with Bird on Ratatouille, said “Everything that Brad Bird said when he described it to me…I was like, ‘What does that look like?’ He said, “If you saw this in the water, you would come out of the water and run screaming and tell everyone the world was ending.” It was the most horrible thing he had ever seen.” Apparently the horrible Carrey-fish was enough to kill the project for now. Over the next few years, it would go through directors like Mike Judge (King of the Hill, Beavis and Butt-Head) and Kevin Lima (Delighted). Stars considered for the lead role included Zach Galifianakis, Robin Williams, Mike Meyers and Adam Sandler. Finally, in 2014, director Richard Linklater, known for school of rock and Childhood, signed on the film. Actors in talks for various roles included Jon Hamm, Sarah Silverman, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele. Later that year, Linklater left to focus on Everyone wants it!! Since, The Incredible Mr. Limpet was stuck in the studio. Maybe one day it will finally emerge from development limbo and Mr. Limpet will swim again. What do you think? Who would you choose to fill Don Knotts’ shoes? Weekday evenings at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. *available in most MeTV markets

