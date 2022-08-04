The problematic representation of Dalits in Bollywood

Share this article

The problematic portrayal of Dalits in essential Bollywood films:Today, many casual Bollywood viewers dimly remember BR Ambedkar’s legacy as a social reformer and their own constitutional rights learned in high school civics. In reality, however, both are mostly talking points for India’s privileged classes and how they collectively view mainstream social films that the industry has been churning out at an increasing rate of late.

Article 15, Anubhav Sinha’s first collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana concerned an upper caste cop investigating a crime against Dalits in a rural village. Although he was praised for tackling caste-based violence head-on, a subject usually relegated to arthouse or independent films, he was also criticized for falling into the complex narrative. of the Brahmin savior that has long since become a feature of these films.

The Savarna Savior Complex (much like the term White Savior Complex) implies the idea that people who enjoy such privilege want to help those in underserved communities for their own benefit more than that of the communities. It’s not just about justice. It’s about having a great emotional experience that validates privilege, said Teju Cole in his seven-part Tweet that coined the term (@tejucole). This concept manifests itself in many areas including entertainment, media, disaster relief, education, politics, politics, law enforcement, and more. It serves as a valve to release the unbearable pressures that build up in a system built on plunder. The lower class is thus assumed to lack the ability to seek change and is thus squeezed out of historical agency. It undermines thousands of years of victimization and fuels recipient stigma.

Even when films such as Sujata and Aarakshan tackled caste, the Dalit protagonists were either portrayed as helpless or dependent on the munificence of vastly superior society. Our film industry itself is largely upper caste. Only a handful of fraternity members identified as lower caste. In this context, most Bollywood films could be seen as suffering from a Brahmin savior complex where the usually fair-skinned savarna hero saves the day. Dalit activists and writers at the time criticized Section 15 for failing to significantly challenge India’s social hegemony. They argue that it is not really a film for Dalits, who are well aware of daily oppression. And Dalits were not represented in the cast other than an actual sewer cleaner in a small role.

From a Dalit perspective, filmmakers such as Neeraj Ghaywan and Nagraj Manjule have always produced quality cinema on a much smaller budget. Interviews with these filmmakers have shed light on how deeply caste is rooted in Indian cinema and how difficult it is for them to bring Dalit stories to their audiences. So there is some hope for the future. But the larger question here is what expectations could one have of a Bollywood film to get audiences to reconsider their own prejudices? After all, the most common accusation and opinion against Dalits is that they already benefit from various affirmative action measures in place.

The vacuum created by the absence of any response or resistance from the Dalit characters explains that the oppressed themselves cannot speak and are therefore cared for. Even when movies are mostly made to serve a larger, meaningful purpose, one can’t help but notice this recurring trait. After depriving Dalits of their voice, non-Dalits have become self-proclaimed spokespersons for Dalits throughout the industry. Such portrayal in Bollywood has resulted in the misrepresentation and misappropriation of Dalit experiences. That’s why whenever a small-scale movie gets the right representation, it gets massive praise.

The continued stereotypical depiction of submissive, dark-skinned, seedy, and unconfident individuals continues in the movies and has only become more evident. There is a repeated depiction of excluded men and women. Thus, this leads to the reality of the marginalized who are so buried that they are unable to go beyond an upper caste gaze.

The melodramatic portrayal of the lower class through films such as Acchut Kanya Sujata, Lajja and even Swades has hampered the thoughtful portrayal of Dalit characters. Thus, the oppression of Dalits is not only material but cultural. This may be because who is behind the camera in these scenarios plays an important role in the efficiency of the movies transmission mechanism. This is especially true in a country where mainstream Hindi box office numbers are driven primarily by the Hindi language belt; upper-caste paying audiences would prefer to see the status quo of upper-caste dominance maintained. Since every producer wants their movie to make money, most of them create stories that appeal to upper caste audiences, who pay to watch the movie.

These links could have a relationship with the major cultural and political practices widespread in society. The protagonist’s cultural ignorance blinds him to caste. Most of these central characters are not just Brahmins, but urban Brahmins. Caste has long since become a means of asserting identity in Tamil films. However, in Hindi cinema, Dalit characters continue to be sidelined. This is largely due to the number of people living in India’s urban areas and in the diaspora who consider themselves truly casteless. Lately, it’s not just about the portrayal of Dalit characters on screen. The model of a naïve urban youth who settles in a village and then installs sensitive notions of class and gender in the rural population has become so overused that mainstream filmmakers are now running out of ideas for telling essential stories of oblique way.

The patriarchal struggle in Bollywood goes hand in hand with a savior complex that usually casts cisgender men in the role of a hero, dubbed the protagonist even in films about female empowerment. Anubhav Sinha is the last, Anek turns his gaze to the North East, where the problem is not caste, but a complete lack of recognition of the people who live there and who continually face discrimination despite being equal citizens of the country. While the film marked a step in the right and well-intentioned direction, the script got messy by ticking off too many essential checkpoints.

The film, through its use of a high-exposure voiceover and rambling structure, comes across as so cocky in its otherwise convoluted narration, that it continues to speak to its audience, constantly telling us how not the state of the NE is unfortunate. Yet he goes so far in his evidence that he begins to call his audience illiterate. It then becomes interesting to ask the question, to what extent is it possible to watch these essential films from a lens? The possibility of this piece leaving you even more perplexed is pretty high, but it’s through such conscious discourse and dissection of how the industry works that we can become aware of how we perceive the films coming out of it. As filmmaker Shekhar Kapur (Bandit Queen, probably the best representation of the caste) said on his blog in 2009, Any art can be a tool for social change, further adding how cinema can question, but is unlikely to give effective answers.

Related Articles:

Masaan (2015): How Masaan amplifies his themes through visual storytelling

Geeli Puchhi (2021): The missing colors in our rainbow

Jhund (2022): A realistic and piercing tale that deserves to be seen

High on Films YouTube Channel Order more content of this type on the

Share this article