Dancing With the Stars sets season 31 premiere date on Disney+ | Entertainment

The hit competition show can now be streamed, but it will still be back in the ballroom in September on Mondays.
Disney+ announced as part of its Television Critics Association Summer Virtual Press Tour that Dancing with the stars Season 31 will air on Monday, September 19. The dance competition series aired on Monday the ABCbut it was picked up for seasons 31 and 32 by Disney+ in April. It will be the first live-action series to debut on the streaming service.
Top model and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alphonse Ribeiro (which won the Mirrorball Trophy in Season 19) hosts the series in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to take part in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned indoor experts. ball. The judges for season 31 are Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioliand Derek Hough.
At the time ABC’s move after 30 seasons was announced, Kareem Daniel, president of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said the show’s overall appeal, along with the overwhelming popularity of its competition nights on the Disney themed, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach.
Added Valerie Bruce, Managing Director, BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions, the fact that our iconic global format Dancing with the stars will now set the record as the first live-action series on Disney+ represents a major growth opportunity and a bold next step in the evolution of the franchise. This unprecedented move, combined with our pickup over two seasons, speaks to the proven power of Dancing with the stars and a resounding vote of confidence from our amazing supporting partners at Disney, showing how much they appreciate and believe in the brand,
Conrad Green serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Deena Katz. The series is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.
Dancing with the starsSeason 31 premieres, Monday, September 19, Disney+
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://kdhnews.com/living/ae/dancing-with-the-stars-sets-season-31-premiere-date-on-disney/article_f92784df-230b-5245-a75a-243ea198daa6.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos