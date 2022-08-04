Bollywood Bleeding: Are Akshay Kumars Rs 130 crore and Ranbir Kapoors Rs 70 crore justified? Trade experts reveal | Exclusive

Bollywood is bleeding. There is no doubt about it. The semi-annual report of B-towns is worrying. Despite having big budget titles, boasting top heroes, Hindi films failed to deliver at the box office. The biggest Hindi hit of the year so far is starter Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor, all with big releases this year, were unable to deliver what they promised in terms of box office success. . Adding to the concern is the fact that regional movies like KGF 2 and Pushpa: The Rise are making a lot of noise with their content.

Now, Tollywood has halted all filming from August 1 to take stock of rising cost factors – which include compensation – and determine the economics of cinema. Bollywood has not yet taken such preventive or corrective measures. In an exclusive chat with trade experts, IndiaToday.in asks: if this is a path Hindi cinema should take, if big stars should cut their fees and if Bollywood is really bleeding.

SHOULD BIG STARS REDUCE THEIR FEES?

Akshay Kumar is the highest paid actor in the country. There is a buzz in business circles that the actor charged a whopping sum of Rs 130 crore for his yet to be released Cinderella movie. His latest release, Samrat Prithviraj, failed to bring in the expected numbers. For smaller films, the actor relies heavily on a profit-sharing model.

Ranbir Kapoor, whose latest film Shamshera is one of the biggest duds of the year, has reportedly been paid Rs 75 crore for his upcoming Sandeep Reddy Vanga film, Animal.

Ranveer Singh, whose last outing Jayeshbhai Jordaar didn’t make much of a splash at the box office, has floated a signing fee of Rs 50 crore-plus for his 2023 roster. Will he get those numbers is a big question.

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi shared his concern about the biased math surrounding actors and their fees: “The time to reevaluate is not now, the time to do it was more than five to seven years ago. And it’s something that’s been long overdue for the simple reason that at the end of the day the filmmakers are depending on the face of the star to recoup the money invested in the movie is very ambitious,” he said. .

Business expert Taran Adarsh ​​is of the opinion that Bollywood works on relationships, not box office numbers. He reveals, It all depends on the different producers, actors, actor and producer relationship, often those equations come into play. But it’s also important that the revenue model be streamlined.

EVEN THE SOUTH BLEEDS

Business analyst Ramesh Bala explained that it’s not just Bollywood that is suffering. Generally, all industries in India are going through a tough time, not just Bollywood. Even in Tollywood, Malayalam cinema is also going through a tough time. Bollywood is more visible as it is a pan-Indian industry, even boycott calls are more visible in Bollywood compared to other industries. But the situation for regional films is also alarming, Ramesh said.

THE REVENUE MODEL NEEDS AN OVERHAUL

Talking about some of the remedial measures the industry can take, Rathi says, we have enough examples where actors earn unbalanced profit while producer roughly earns money, distributors and exhibitors suffer losses. . It is therefore necessary to reassess. This will continue to happen if these types of heinous salaries are paid to actors. Nothing justifies the salary when a Kartik Aaryan film does better than these superstars, nothing justifies The Kashmir Files doing better than films featuring big stars.”

Ramesh Bala stressed the urgent need to revisit and reassess the current situation, We must assess everything; actor compensation, cast and crew, production and viability, sources of income to make the production more viable. The Hindi film industry has not performed well since the pandemic and the theater industry has suffered greatly.

However, Taran believes that Bollywood will not be able to adapt the blueprint of regional films as it works differently. He adds: The Telugu industry has done this very systematically. Here we cannot do it because many films are planned and programmed. That said, it’s the right strategy, because you have to rethink and restructure.

Tanuj Garg, Ellipsis Entertainment’s managing partner who produced Taapsee Pannu star Loop Lapeta, says, “What’s needed is real course correction; fixing the economy and a recalibration of priorities. This is something that Ellipsis, as a content creator, is extremely aware of and it puts us in good stead. Content and budgets need to be designed in a way that allows everyone in the value chain to make money.”

