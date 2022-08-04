Boy group BTS is well and truly the most admired and beloved K-pop entertainment team we have in the world of music and entertainment right now. Well, one person who literally helped the team become what it is today right from the start is BTS member Jungkook. His fans and popularity are such that everything he does literally goes viral and goes viral in the truest sense of the word. Countless girls all over the world love him wholeheartedly and ARMY is well aware of that.

It’s been some time now that rumors have been circulating about her seemingly falling for a Bollywood actress. Although some people on social media have already believed it to be true, others have shown sensitivity to understand that nothing is confirmed or true until Jungkook says so himself. So we urge fans not to believe and not indulge in rumors and gossip just for fun.

