Madhubalas’ sister threatens legal action against those making the actor’s biopic | Bollywood





An official Madhubala biopic backed by the actors late sister Madhur Brij Bhushan is on the way. In a recent interview, Madhur, who is co-producing the upcoming project, warned any filmmaker against attempting any project about the legendary actor without his approval. Madhur, who is nearly 80, added that any film about Madhubala was his family’s emotional and legal right. Read more: Madhubala, a screen goddess who was unlucky in matters of the heart Earlier in July, it was reported that the Madhubala biopic would be made after the late actor’s younger sister Madhur Brij Bhushan signed up with producers to start the project. The biopic will be co-produced by Madhubala Ventures Pvt Ltd and Brewing Thoughts Pvt Ltd. Now Madhur has warned those who go ahead with any project based on the lives of his dead sisters, insisting they will face legal action. She also revealed that her partners were already engaged in legal proceedings against some publishers and book producers, for attempting unauthorized books or films based on Madhubala’s life. I request that no one attempt any type of project based on or inspired by Madhubala without my approval. Please don’t waste this moment for us. If people don’t pay attention to my demands, I will have no choice but to take severe legal action and sue them for violating my family’s rights as well as for this emotional and mental harassment. All those involved in such a project will be dragged before the courts. I am a fighter and I will fight that way too, Madhur told Pinkvilla. She said she was moving forward with the Madhubalas biopic to continue the good and noble deeds the late actor did while still alive. She said that Madhubala was a very charitable person and added that it was her family’s right to tell the story of the legendary actors’ lives. Adding that she and her sisters were being mentally and emotionally harassed by certain people, Madhur asked them to choose other subjects and personalities for their films. Humne kya galat kiya hai (what did we do wrong)? This is (Madhubala’s life story) my family’s emotional and legal right. At this age, my sisters and I are mentally and emotionally harassed by certain people. Kya yeh sahi hai (Is that right)? It is a request from me to all who are considering (doing a project on the life of Madhubala) not to go ahead with such plans. There are many other subjects and personalities that great films can be made about, she said. According to a report by Pinkvilla, many actors and filmmakers are interested in the Madhubala biopic, but the producers have not shortlisted the cast and crew yet. Born as Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehelvi, Madhubala started working in films when she was nine years old. She made her debut as a child artist in 1942 with Basant and her first proper role was as Ganga in Neel Kamal (1947). she was then only 14 years old. From then until her death, she was one of the most successful actresses in the Hindi film industry. She acted in films like Mahal, Nirala, Tarana, Kala Pani, Howrah Bridge, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958) and Mughal-E-Azam, among many others. Madhubala died on February 23, 1969 at the age of 36.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/madhubalas-sister-warns-those-attempting-biopic-on-legendary-actor-without-her-approval-101659526533092.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

