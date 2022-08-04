KWK: Karan Johar Says He Launches Star Kids in Bollywood But Audience Makes Them Famous; “It makes my job easier”





Whenever the nepotism debate in Bollywood rages, it is highly unlikely that Karan Johar will not be there. In the words of Kangana Ranauts, Karan is the standard bearer of nepotism and the filmmaker is now openly admitting the fact. During the last episode of Coffee with Karan S7attended by Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Karan gave an opening monologue in which he claimed that the audience was responsible for the fame of child stars. He said he was indeed the big daddy of all Bollywood child stars but it’s the public that makes them famous and makes his job easier. Johar launched stars like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan and many more in Bollywood. SEE ALSO: Karan Johar Becomes A Celebrity Matchmaker With Koffee With Karan Season 7 Karan cited the example of Taimur Ali Khan and said he became a superstar at the age of 6 and that’s because the public or the fans are crazy behind him. He said, I made peace with myself and happily embraced the title of big daddy of all Bollywood child stars, but I share this title with the public. Accept my congratulations on the launch of the city’s youngest superstar, Taimur Ali Khan. It’s your manic (public) interest in him that has made him the nation’s obsession. Karan added, I could cast a few child stars but you turn them all into stars the minute they are born, well done. It makes my job much easier. Why wouldn’t I invest in someone, the public is already invested, isn’t it?

