Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Her Sex Life With Husband Vicky Kaushal Responds To Pregnancy Rumors
Bollywood actress, Katrina Kaif is a queen of hearts. The beauty is one of the leading actresses of her time, and her popularity is second to none. Katrina is a beautiful person, inside and out, and she never fails to make us fall in love with her all over again. The actress is admired by many for her kindness, beautiful smile and positive attitude, which sets her apart from others.
For the uninformed, it was on the couch of the cult show, Coffee with Karan, that Katrina Kaif had expressed her love for the actor, Vicky Kaushal. Amazingly, the angels in heaven granted her wish, and soon love blossomed between her and Vicky. Fast forward to today, the couple are married and they are living their best life together.
Katrina Kaif is set to make an appearance on the show, Coffee with Karan 7with her Phone Bhoot co-stars, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. According to a report from BollywoodLife, Katrina will turn heads with her revelations as she will discuss her love life with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, on the show. She will also talk about Vicky’s dream proposal and their love story. A close source was quoted saying:
“Katrina Kaif will talk about her love life with her husband Vicky Kaushal who came out on the Koffee couch himself. The actress will also reveal how they met, fell in love and even got married. Katrina will also reveal the her husband’s dream proposal. Vicky Kaushal.”
The source further revealed that since the show host, Karan Johar, is very keen to know about people’s sex life, Katrina will also share interesting details about it. Sharing that the actress will also address her pregnancy rumours, the source added:
“Katrina will also be asked about her sex life as the show host Karan Johar is damn interested in who is doing what in her personal life specifically. Katrina Kaif too might not shy away from talking about her sex life and even talk from the pregnancy rumors that keep circulating.”
Ever since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married, their fans have been dying to see them on screen together. However, the source shared that Vicky may make an appearance on the show via video call and he will look up to his beloved wife, Katrina. As this would be the first time Katrina and Vicky opened up about their love life, it would be a delight for their fans. The source concluded:
“Vicky may also appear through a recorded video where he will talk about his love and admiration for his beautiful wife. This will be the first time the lovebirds have spoken openly about their love and it will be a visual treat for their fans. ” Katrina and Vicky are the power couple in Tinsel Town right now.”
Professionally, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in the film, tiger 3 with Salman Khan.
