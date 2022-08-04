Jennifer Coolidge, the original MILF, did very well thanks to American Pie





Who needs to bend and break when you can play Stiflers mom? In a video linked to his recent Variety cover story, Jennifer Coolidge revealed that playing in the American pie franchise got her to sleep with about 200 people. Twitter content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from of. Although she is best known for playing the role of Paulette in The revenge of a blonde, or as a member of Christopher Guests repertory company, or for his recent Emmy-nominated turn in HBO The White Lotus, Coolidge says playing the archetypal MILF Finchs’ subject (Eddie KayeThomas) the condition may have had a more direct impact on his personal life. I had a lot of fun being a MILF, and I got a lot of sex action fromamerican pie, an ark shared by Coolidge. There were so many advantages to making this film. I mean, there would be like 200 people I would never have slept with. Playing memorable roles in American pie and Revenge of a Blonde also paved the way for his role as The White Lotusis histrionic and hilariously devastating Tanya McQuoid. Maybe I got this special attention because people saw me as Stifler’s mother or the Revenge of a Blonde woman, she said. So if they see anything else Shes steps back as Tanya McQuoid for season two of The White Lotus, which begins in October and takes place in Sicily. While Coolidge insists Tanya wasn’t really based on her creator Mike White wrote the role for her, she says they share a similar weakness: men. My weakness in life has always been men, and a lot of women do that, you sell yourself for a guy, she said. A big part of my life has been chasing unreachable men, and it got me nowhere. I think Mike saw me. In accordance with its role as American pie sensual housewife franchises, Variety asked Coolidge what she real housewives opening line would be. Clearly, Coolidge more than delivered. I think mine would be like, if any of you say something stupid to me, I’m going to kick your ass. Twitter content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from of.

