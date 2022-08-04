



A studio can’t release a nearly completed $90 million movie without raising a few questions. This week it was revealed that Warner Bros. Newly Merged Discovery Planned To Remove DC Movie bat girl, featuring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon despite shelling out millions to make the film and reportedly began screening it for test audiences. Slated to premiere on HBO Max this year, the film featured Michael Keaton as Batman, JK Simmons as Barbara’s father, Commissioner Gordon and Brendan Fraser like the villainous Firefly. A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Picture blamed the cancellation on the strategic shift in our leadership as it relates to the DC Universe and HBO Max. But sources said Variety this CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav probably planning to cut taxes by bat girl, rather than spending an additional $30-50 million to market the film on streaming for theatrical release. Everyone is trying to figure out what they’re thinking, said a senior creator who knows Warner Bros. The Telegraph. The fact that they’re getting rid of something they’ve already invested $90 million in makes us feel like nothing’s for sure. The source continued, The problem with that kind of thinking is that it casts each film as just one piece of an investment portfolio, rather than four years of time and career. Directors Adil El Arbi and Bella Fallah (bad boys for life) were in Morocco for the wedding of El Arbis, would have take a week off from editing bat girl, when they learned of his disappearance. We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it, the duo wrote in a joint statement on Instagram. As directors, it is essential that our work is shown to the public, and although the film is far from finished, we want fans around the world to have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film. themselves. Grace also took to Instagram to address the news, writing I’m proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our amazing actors and tireless crew put into this film for 7 months in Scotland. I feel blessed to have worked among great absolutes and forged lifelong relationships in the process! To all Batgirl fans – THANK YOU for the love and belief, which allowed me to take the course and become, as Babs said best, my own hero! #Batgirl for life! Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from of. bat girl isn’t the only victim of HBO Maxs’ apparent restructuring. Warner Bros. Discovery has also dropped an animated Scooby-Doo sequel that is set to premiere on the streamer and is removing some original content from the service. Several HBO Max original movies have recently gone missing, including Seth Rogen the comedy An American pickle, Robert Zemeckisthe remake of The witches featuring Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer, and the Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor romantic comedy Moon shot as a means of reducing costs. Rumors abound about the fate of the DC Universe and HBO Max. Zaslav is expected to address trade concerns later Thursday in an earnings call from Warner Bros. Discovery. But for some creatives, trust in the business has already been squandered. This is a real warning sign for anyone considering getting involved, said the TelegraphThe source. Say what you will about Marvel, but if we were talking in purely strategic terms, there’s the vague suggestion of an overall plan. In comparison, Warner Bros. and DC look like absolute chaos. Who would want to work with a studio that does that?

