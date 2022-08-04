Earlier this year, Demi Lovato updated her pronouns on Instagram, a move that went largely unnoticed for a global pop star.
How Demi Lovatos’ Pronouns Can Help Normalize Gender Fluidity
I’m such a fluid person, Lovato, who came out non-binary in 2021, told the host Tamara Dhia asked about their pronouns. Recently, I felt more feminine, so I adopted it again.
On social media, people reacted to the news with appreciation and confusion. Some, including Dhia, have critical media coverage for its lack of context on the nuances and complexities of gender identity.
For the record: Demi Lovato did NOT say she was dropping them as pronouns, she just said she was adding her. Please listen to the entire clip. Friends of the media, it’s important to get it right.
— Tamara Dhia (@tamaradhia) August 2, 2022
While some outlets suggested that Lovato had left to its pronouns, experts say it’s common for trans and non-binary people to use multiple pronouns and swap pronouns throughout their gender journey.
Often people can go through different gender identities, or different languages they use, or different pronouns, and that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re not themselves, said Sabra Katz-Wise, assistant professor of medicine. for adolescents/young adults at Boston Children’s Hospital. . It’s just kind of part of this larger gender journey that people are on.
A guide to the words we use in our gender coverage
Indeed, many on social media reinforced this idea and expressed hope that Lovatos’ story would help normalize this experience: It’s a reminder that gender and sexuality can be totally fluid and that’s okay! an user wrote on Twitter.
And many have criticized the media’s portrayal of the news. The media’s reaction to Demi Lovato using she/they pronouns is why I wish I’d stick with them/them, another user wrote. The second I switched to he/they, everyone stopped using them.
Aaron Williams, 21, has been using the pronouns they/them for over a year. But it looks like their gender journey has just begun, they said.
I’ve become much more understanding and aware of gender as a social construct in the past few years alone, said Williams, who lives in Port Talbot, Wales. Being autistic, most of us don’t think we can relate to social norms and I realized that I didn’t relate to binary gender norms. It is a work of progress.
Cierra ChiChi White, Mental Health Counselor and Twitch streamer in Colorado Springs, said their journey began during childhood after they struggled to connect with female labels, especially as a black girl in a non-black community. My idea of femininity was completely different from that of those around me, they said.
Throughout my life, I was very comfortable with all pronouns for the most part, White added. And then I just decided to use their pronouns exclusively and identify myself as an agender.
For White, 26, it makes sense that a person’s gender identity and/or pronouns change over time.
If your ideas are constantly challenged or you meet new people who may help you change or better construct your own idea of what gender means over time, it’s only natural for that to change, said White. I don’t know too many people who haven’t experimented with pronouns.
According to published data from the Pew Research Center in June, approximately 1.6% of the US population identifies as trans or non-binary. The survey also revealed that young adults were most likely to identify themselves this way.
5% of young adults identify as trans or non-binary, survey finds
Katz-Wise, whose research examines sexual orientation, gender identity development, and sexual fluidity, echoes white perspectives on how communities and environmental factors can influence identity. Many contextual factors appear to be linked to who experiences these changes, she said. Many of them are about meeting new people [and] learn new terms to which they had not been exposed before.
Amid an onslaught of legislation targeting trans and queer people, many members of the LGBTQ community have been particularly beware of narratives that can fuel stigma and misconceptions about queer and gender experiences.
I think there’s a real fear that transgender and non-binary rights will be taken down if there’s a suggestion that gender can be fluid because people might say, Well, if it’s fluid and you can change it, so why not just be cisgender? said Katz-Wise. But in reality, people wouldn’t usually describe it as they made that change themselves, but rather experienced that change happening to them.
Since releasing as non-binary in May 2021, Lovato has been open about anticipating such changes, telling the 19 back to when her gender identity would be a forever journey. She has also said she identifies as queer and pansexual.
There might be a time when I identify as non-binary and gender non-conforming all my life. Or maybe there’s a period when I get older that I identify as a woman, she said. I don’t know what it looks like, but for me, right now, that’s how I identify.
In recent years, other celebrities have come out as non-binary or transgender. In 2019, singer Sam Smith amended their own pronouns. In 2020, actor Elliot Page came out of as transgender and non-binary. And this year, singer Janelle Monae confirmed she’s not binary, telling the Los Angeles Times shell uses both they/them and she/her pronouns.
White is grateful for their stories: it means a lot to me personally as a transgender and non-binary person, as it helps normalize conversations about gender and fluidity.
It is so important for our communities to not only have allies, but to be represented, they said. If it wasn’t for social media and the conversational shift in popular culture, I might not have known these labels existed.
