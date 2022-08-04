Entertainment
The best things to eat and drink at Outside Lands 2022
Currently, anyone participating Outer Lands 2022, which takes over Golden Gate Park from Friday August 5th to Sunday August 7th, has probably already planned a concert program but why we would have to choose between Disclosure and SZA, well, we never understand. But let’s never forget that in addition to being a huge musical event, this weekend also marks an opportunity to celebrate some of the best in the Bay Areas food scene. So, as you plan your sprint from the Sutro scene to Lands End, don’t forget to schedule time to explore the many food and drink experiences dotted around the expansive grounds.
We focused our recommendations on the main restaurants and bars: Taste of the Bay Areathat impressive array of local restaurants wrapped around the polo field; Wine-growing lands, tucked away near the main entrance; and land of beer, also perched on the edge of Polo Field. But in case you want more, there’s also Cocktail Magic, Grass Lands and, for some ticket holders, the ultra-luxurious Golden Gate Club, designed by Ken Fulk and serving dishes from top chefs such as Tyler Florence, Nancy Oakes, Dana Younkin and Ravi Kapour.
For the rest of us, here are Outside Lands’ favorite restaurants, breweries, and wineries this year:
Taste of the Bay Area
SF warehouse
This family-run Vietnamese restaurant just made a big comeback with a new location in the Tenderloin and this year will be serving pancetta lo mein loaded with oyster mushrooms and chili flakes at the Polo Field. Other menu options will include Chicken Hoi An with Turmeric Chicken Rice and Thai Iced Coffee for an afternoon pick-me-up.
Other
This Haight Street restaurant is known for its menu of veggie-based Mexican dishes, including tacos and tostadas served on tortillas made with homemade masa. Unsurprisingly, given the care and attention Otra always gives to vegetables, the restaurant will be offering vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free dishes at the festival.
Sandy
Head to the north side of the polo field to get your muffuletta fix and really, you don’t want to miss your chance to grab a sandwich at Sandys since the popular pop-up has been discontinued while you look for a more permanent home. In addition to the classic provolone and mortadella-stuffed pocketbook, look for a vegan option as well.
Day trip
Oakland natural wine bar and restaurant Daytrip taken for instagram to tease its fun festival food earlier this summer, promising whole pork sandwiches and hard fries. Known for being deep into the fermentation game, it’s no surprise that they’re also bringing in some homemade shrubs and new wild ferments.
the great chinese
Chef Chris Yangs’ Taiwanese night market-inspired menus are not to be missed. This time around, choose from options like a chashao pork roast or a shoyu hot dog rice bowl; Taiwanese hot dog topped with kimchi salad; and Hurricane Popcorn flavored with nori furikake.
Hi Felicia
This supper club-turned-foodie destination is easily one of the Bay Area’s hottest new restaurants of the year, but with reservations piling up minutes after going live, it’s not not really easy to taste it. Good news, you can find Hi Felicia and the restaurants Food approved by Ayesha Curry on the polo fields this year.
Ice Cream Frozen Tacos
The Choco Taco may be officially over, but its legacy lives on thanks to Santa Clara-based dessert shop Rockos Ice Cream Tacos. Who cares if it’ll be foggy and cold and non-objective not ice cream time? Now is your chance to get ice cream wrapped in a crispy shell and topped with chocolate, peanut butter, sprinkles and more.
The Bussdown
Chefs Solomon Johnson and Mike Woods are bringing their pan-African Bussdown pop-up to OSL, so stop by for a serving of Gullah-Geechee shrimp-topped macaroni and cheese.
uh.ma
Last year, an order of super crunchy, slightly sweet honey butter wings from um.ma, the Korean soul food experts at Inner Sunsets, earned a spot on our top bites of the weekend, so be back for another tea party this year. Don’t forget to take towels.
Wahpepa Kitchen
James Beard Award-nominated emerging chef Crystal Wahpepah showcases her eponymous groundbreaking Indigenous restaurant at the festival this weekend. Look for dishes that incorporate native ingredients like blue corn, acorns, and wild blueberries.
Wine-growing lands
Ashes + Diamonds
Ashes + Diamonds is the Napa Valley winery for people who don’t like Napa Valley wines, known for its super cool aesthetic and 60s and 70s winemaking techniques. It’s a lively line, much drier than your usual jammy Napa Valley zins and oaky chardonnays.
Scribe
Unfortunately, you have to be a club member to enjoy the stunning views of this stunning Sonoma hacienda, but at least you can sample the excellent terroir wines of Outside Lands. Go for something bubbly like a pet-nat if you can, even if you can’t go wrong with any of the offerings.
Field recordings
If you like natural variety wines, you are probably familiar with Field recordings, recognizable by its incredibly simple labels. From Orange Skins to Fiction Red, these wines offer flavor and value.
land of beer
Strong tip
Fort Point is the coolest independent brewery in town, known for its art deco-inspired cans and range of chilled beers. A cold KSA (it’s a kolsh-style beer) is basically a taste of San Francisco summer in a can.
Altamont Beer Factory
Seek out this Livermore brewery for a hoppy treat: Maui Waui’s single malt IPA is their most popular beer.
Humble Sea Brewing Co.
If you haven’t had a chance to drive down Highway 1 to this Santa Cruz-based brewery, head to OSL for a taste of the beach beers.
