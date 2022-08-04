Flowing Bollywood, swollen star fees





One of the oldest sayings in the film industry is that it’s never the movie that fails, it’s the budget that fails. And the film industries around the world, especially Hollywood and Bollywood who make films for as many people as possible, are littered with the carcasses of films that have gotten so out of financial control that they were dead before they arrived with empty seats. in cinemas on opening day being just the final nail in the coffin.

We don’t really have to look too far to find such a movie. Two weeks ago, the Shining Period actor shamshera, produced by Yash Raj Films and titled by Ranbir Kapoor, failed miserably at the box office. It wasn’t like it enjoyed a lively first weekend and then faded away like so many movies do: audiences just didn’t show up on day one. The reports that the film had to be pulled from screens on opening day was not only shocking, but almost unprecedented. In 2009, the same producer and the same star came together to make Rocket Singh: Seller of the Year. Written by Jaideep Sahni and directed by Shimit Amin, two shining stars from the Yash Raj stable, it gave us a salesman who lives and learns life lessons in a sharp, satirical and surprising film. It’s Ranbirs best performance and creatively a burnished feather in the Yash Raj cap. The film flopped, but it’s one for the ages, making its way to top movie lists year after year. You might say that a box office failure is a box office failure, but not all movies die unsung. Some live in our hearts, regardless of their collections, and Singh Rocket is one of them. Clearly, it was ahead of its time, and perhaps its dark endnotes didn’t quite work for viewers weaned on movies that came with a clear, pre-digested message in their tail. Its failure brought Yash Raj back to the trope- and cliché-laden masala films that, ironically enough, audiences had begun turning their backs on around the same time. shamsherawho tinkers with elements of many YRF films, with Kapoor present in almost every scene and playing the dual role of father and son, is nothing but a stale, regurgitated masala that comes out roaring under his spectacle and its magnitude. It’s not just the debacle of shamshera, a film that was supposed to lift Bollywood out of its current, film-industry-shattering slump. Before that, it was the star of Akshay Kumar Samrat Prithviraj, another film from YRF, which also reported empty theaters after the first week. And yet another film headed by Kumar, Bachchan Paandey sank without a trace earlier this year. Just what’s going on? While a handful of Southern films, Pushpa: Ascension, RRRand KGF: Chapter 2, have done great business nationwide in their dubbed and subtitled versions, highly anticipated Bollywood films have fallen by the wayside. There are many ways to analyze these failures, but among the biggest pitfalls besetting Bollywood is the star fee, which weighs heavily on film budgets. By all accounts, even the salary of the biggest stars in the South Indian film industry is balanced with the rest of the production costs, never letting it go awry. In Bollywood, it’s the other way around: good intentions and crummy budgets seem to meet at the hip. For many years now, Bollywood has been saying that creating quality content is the only way forward, but getting a movie edited without a star seems almost impossible. And this star comes with a large sum. Speaking off the record, one of Bollywood’s biggest producers told me that an A-list male star fee (always men, female stars always fight for pay parity) is nearly half the cost of movies, which is why so many of them stars set up their own production companies, in order to take their own fees off the table. Only they can afford to hire themselves. He didn’t need to be so circumspect. The bane of the star fee has always been an open secret in an industry so heavily dependent on getting a face to greenlight its projects that nothing else seems to matter, especially not the most important element that can make or break a film: The writing. There is no other way to put it: Bollywood is collapsing and burning. The only way to reverse this dire scenario is to institute some urgent course corrections. First, cut those unreasonably high star fees, go back to the drawing board, and spend all that leftover cash paying those who can write. If you listen to those who have tried to break into Bollywood with their scripts, you hear heartbreaking stories of not calling us, calling you well, and radio silence afterwards. How long will it take today’s so-called stars who have no way of justifying their fees to an absent audience to realize that the real star is the writer? Give me one Singh Rocket during shamsheraany day. [email protected]

