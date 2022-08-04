US Company: Likely Iranian Threat Actor in Albania Cyberattack





TIRANA, Albania – A cyberattack that temporarily shut down many Albanian government digital services and websites in mid-July was likely the work of pro-Iranian hackers seeking to disrupt an Iranian opposition group’s conference in Albania, it said. a major US cybersecurity company on Thursday. In a report, Mandiant expressed moderate confidence that the attackers were acting to support Tehran’s anti-dissident efforts based on several factors: timing, content of a social media channel used to claim responsibility and similarities in software code used with long-used malware. target Persian and Arabic speakers. The July 23-24 conference of the Iranian dissident group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq was indeed canceled following warnings from local authorities of a possible terrorist threat. Some 3,000 Iranian dissidents from the group, better known as the MEK, live at Camp Ashraf 3 in Manez, 30 kilometers (19 miles) west of the Albanian capital, Tirana. The Free Iran Global Summit was to be held at the camp with US lawmakers among the guests. A group calling itself HomeLand Justice claimed responsibility for the cyberattack, which used ransomware to scramble the data. Ransomware is best known for its use in for-profit criminal extortion, but it is increasingly being used for political purposes, particularly by Iran. HomeLand Justice’s claim “came to a Telegram channel in which documents purporting to be Albanian residence permits of MEK members were posted, along with a video of the ransomware being activated. The channel alleged corruption in the government Albanian and used hashtags including #Manez. This activity poses an active threat to public and private organizations in other NATO member states, Mandiant said. As negotiations surrounding the Iran nuclear deal continue to stall, this activity indicates that Iran may feel less restraint in conducting cyber network attack operations in the future. At the time, the government in Tirana said the hackers’ method was identical to last year’s attacks in other NATO states, including Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Belgium . Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday. The MEK began as a Marxist group opposing the rule of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi in ​​Iran. He supported the 1979 Islamic Revolution, but soon fell out with Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and turned against his clerical government, leading a series of assassinations and bombings in the Islamic Republic. The MEK then fled to neighboring Iraq, leading many Iranians to oppose the group. Although now largely based in Albania, the group claims to operate a network inside Iran. – Follow Llazar Semini at https://twitter.com/lsemini

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/us-firm-iranian-threat-actor-albania-cyberattack-87927423 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos